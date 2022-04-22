IPL 2022 DC vs RR LIVE score: Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav take center stage in clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

DC vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: David Warner has hit three fifties on the trot, scoring 191 from just 4 games this season. Meanwhile Jos Buttler has already registered two centuries this season and has been dealing in boundaries as he leads the run-scorers charts with 375 runs from just 6 games. Prithvi Shaw has also been in fine form and is making a habit of giving DC quick starts this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Axar Patel grabbed 2/10 in the last game and has looked in good touch on the few occasions that he has walked out to bat. Lalit Yadav also picked up impressive figures of 2/11 in the last game but has failed to really get going with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: The top two wicket-takers of IPL 2022 are on display in this game and both players will be keen to add to their tally. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way after grabbing a five-wicket haul in the last game to make it 17 wickets from 6 games. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile looks back to his lethal best and has 13 wickets from 6 games.