IPL 2022 DC vs RR LIVE score: Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav take center stage in clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals

Match 34 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Plenty of stars are on the show tonight. but the focus will be on spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The two spinners are ruling the bowling charts this season. RR's Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets. Hot on heels of Chahal is DC's Kuldeep Yadav who is second on the list of the wicket-takers with 13 scalps. Follow LIVE score and updates from DC vs RR here.
DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: David Warner has hit three fifties on the trot, scoring 191 from just 4 games this season. Meanwhile Jos Buttler has already registered two centuries this season and has been dealing in boundaries as he leads the run-scorers charts with 375 runs from just 6 games. Prithvi Shaw has also been in fine form and is making a habit of giving DC quick starts this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Axar Patel grabbed 2/10 in the last game and has looked in good touch on the few occasions that he has walked out to bat. Lalit Yadav also picked up impressive figures of 2/11 in the last game but has failed to really get going with the bat.
Top Bowling Picks: The top two wicket-takers of IPL 2022 are on display in this game and both players will be keen to add to their tally. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way after grabbing a five-wicket haul in the last game to make it 17 wickets from 6 games. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile looks back to his lethal best and has 13 wickets from 6 games.
RR players to watch out for
Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult.
DC players to watch-out for
Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav.
DC vs RR Team News:
DC Team News: Delhi look set to be without Mithell Marsh and Tim Seifert as both players have tested positive for Covid-19. However, they seem to have hit upon a balanced line-up in the last game and could name an unchanged side.
RR Team News: Rajasthan handed Obed McCoy a debut in the last game and the West Indian cricketer should retain his spot in the squad. RR too could name an unchanged playing XI although Karun Nair will need to justify his spot after a poor outing in the last game.
Along with Yuzvendra Chahal who holds the Purple Cap, RR opener Jos Buttler will also be in action tonight. Buttler has two hundreds this season and wears the Orange Cap.
Yuzvendra Chahal's bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav's guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals.
Both DC and RR are led by young wicket-keeper batters. DC are captained by Rishabh Pant while Sanju Samson is the skipper of RR. Pant and Samson will surely play a key role in deciding the fate of their teams tonight, but it is the two spinners of who will be talked about before and right through the course of this match.
RR are well placed on the third spot in the IPL 2022 points table. They have 8 points after 6 matches. They too head into this game on the back of a win. In their previous fixture, RR pulled off a close 7-run win over KKR.
DC are sixth on the points table with six points after six games. They come into this match after an emphatic 9-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their previous game.
Good evening and a warm welcome to CNBC TV18.com's coverage of IPL 2022. Tonight Delhi Capitals are set to take on Rajasthan Royals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.