IPL 2022, DC vs RCB Preview: Bangalore look to put disappointing display behind as they take on dominant Delhi

Delhi Capitals (DC) come into this game on the back of a dominant display and will be looking to carry forward that momentum against a wounded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 16.

DC have two wins from two games which leaves them with just four points on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while RCB have six points after three wins from five outings.

Rishabh Pant will be encouraged by what his team showed in their 44-run demolition of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw both got half-centuries while Shardul Thakur too put in a handy cameo as Delhi posted 215/5 after being invited to bat.

The DC pace attack then did some early damage before Kuldeep Yadav grabbed a four-wicket haul against his former franchise to wrap up a convincing victory. Delhi might also have the added advantage of being able to welcome Mitchell Marsh back to the playing XI as the Aussie all-rounder is said to have started batting in the nets.

Bangalore meanwhile had a poor outing against a rampant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who picked up their first victory this season. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa punished Bangalore, who missed the services of Harshal Patel, as they conceded 216/4. The RCB batters then fell short by 23 runs with the top three failing to fire.

RCB will have to find a solution to their death bowling with Harshal set to miss this game as well. However, Suyash Prabhudessai had an eye-catching debut and looks like an exciting player to watch out for. Meanwhile, the top three need to find consistency as slow starts have been an issue for Bangalore.

DC vs RCB Team News:

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Marsh has been out nursing an injury but it has been reported that the Australian all-rounder has started batting in the nets and could be up for a return in place of Rovman Powell who hasn’t made much of an impact.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Harshal Patel had to exit the bio-bubble due to a demise in his family and looks likely to miss this game. Akash Deep has been expensive conceding 0/58 in the last game and could be replaced by Siddarth Kaul.

DC vs RCB Pitch Report: The surface at the Wankhede has assisted bowlers with the venue witnessing relatively low-scoring encounters so far this season. Chahal picked up a four-wicket haul in the last game showing there’s good turn and bounce available for the spinners.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 16 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw comes into this game with back-to-back fifties in the last two games and can be backed to put in another big performance, especially on a track that he should know well. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has struggled in the last few games and could be in for a big score especially as he looks to lead from the front.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Wanindu Hasaranga has 10 wickets this season and although he hasn’t gotten going so far with the bat, the Sri Lankan is a player capable of putting in some blazing cameos. Glenn Maxwell meanwhile missed the start of the season and will be keen to make up for lost time as he finds his feet in this edition.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav has started this season superbly with 10 wickets from 4 games and should threaten at the Wankhede where there’s some turn on offer. Shardul Thakur meanwhile has gotten off to a sedate start and will be keen to once again get among the wickets.

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell/Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul

DC vs RCB Full Teams:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.