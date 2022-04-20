IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Report: Delhi shake off covid-19 scare as they pummel Punjab with dominant all-round display

Delhi Capitals (DC) may have been struck by a Covid-19 scare within their camp, but they came out swinging against Punjab Kings (PBKS), putting up a dominant all-round display to seal a massive 9-wicket victory with 57 balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 20.

DC spinners Axar Patel (2/10), Lalit Yadav (2/11) and Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) strangled Punjab as they restricted them to just 115/10, the lowest total this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20 balls) and David Warner (60 not-out off 30 balls) then raced to the highest powerplay score this season as they posted 81/0 in 6 overs, punishing the Punjab bowlers with a ruthless efficiency.

The win takes DC up to 6th spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with three wins from six games while PBKS drop down to 8th spot after suffering their fourth defeat in seven games.

With a low target on the board, Shaw took off in style right from the start as he smacked Vaibhav Arora for 3 fours to take 14 runs off the first over. Warner then joined the party in the next over as he got off the mark with a cracking drive for four against Rabada.

Warner then smashed back-to-back fours against Arora in the 3rd over before Shaw pulled the last delivery over long-on for six. Rabada conceded 3 fours in the 4th over, all coming from the blade of Warner and Shaw hit back-to-back boundaries against Arshdeep Singh in the 5th over as they raced to 75/0 in 5 overs.

Shaw was finally dismissed when Rahul Chahar entered the attack in the 7th over and got the DC opener caught out at deep midwicket. However, the damage was already done as Sarfaraz Khan (12*) walked out to bat at no. 3.

Warner brought up his fifty off just 26 balls with a boundary against Nathan Ellis in the 10th over. It was the DC opener’s third half-century on the trot this season. The southpaw then sealed the win with a boundary to give DC’s NRR a boost.

Earlier in the game, Rishabh Pant won the Toss and opted to bowl as Delhi made one change with Sarfaraz replacing Mitchell Marsh, who tested positive for Covid-19. Punjab made two changes with captain Mayank Agarwal returning and Nathal Ellis replacing Odean Smith.

Pant played a big role in the breakthrough as he brought on Lalit Yadav in the 4th over and then took a fantastic catch behind the wickets to get rid of Shikhar Dhawan (9). That set off a procession of batters walking back in consecutive overs as Mustafizur Rahman castled Mayank Agarwal (24 off 15 balls) in the 5th over before Axar had Liam Livingstone (2) stumped in the next over and Khaleel Ahmed bounced out Jonny Bairstow (9) in the 7th over.

Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan stitched together a 31-run partnership to steady Punjab momentarily but the pair were split when Axar trapped Jitesh (32) LBW in the 13th over.

Kuldeep Yadav conceded 17 runs from his first two overs but made a strong comeback as he castled both Rabada (2) and Ellis (0) in the 14th over while conceding just 3 runs. Khaleel then got Shahrukh (12) caught behind in the 15th over as Punjab were reduced to 92/8.

Lalit picked up his second of the night when he got Chahar (12) caught out in the 18th over and Arshdeep (9) was run out on the final delivery of the innings as Punjab could only mange 115/10 after 20 overs.