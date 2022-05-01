IPL 2022, DC vs LSG Report: Mohsin Khan (4/16), KL Rahul (77) star as Lucknow move up to second spot with dominant win over Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) put in another dominant performance, this time to seal a 6-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Sunday, May 1.

The win sees LSG climb right up to second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving DC outside the playoff spots in sixth position.

Lucknow managed to post a dominant total on the board thanks to captain KL Rahul (77 off 51 balls) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34 balls) who fired LSG to 195/3 after opting to bat.

Delhi put up a fight in the run-chase but were ultimately undone by an inspired display from 23-year-old Mohsin Khan who picked up wickets at crucial junctures of the game to finish with stunning figures of 4-0-16-4.

Mohsin got rid of the dangerous David Warner in the 3rd over before returning to send back the well-set Rishabh Pant (44) in the 13th over. He then put the result beyond doubt with a stunning 17th over where he got rid of both Rovman Powell (35) and Shardul Thakur while giving away just 4 runs.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared an unbeaten 41-run partnership off the final 20 balls to give DC faint hopes of an unlikely comeback but it was too steep a total for them to chase down as Delhi ultimately fell short by 6 runs.

Delhi’s run-chase got off to a poor start as Mohsin conceded just 1 run in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera then came steaming in from the other end and got Prithvi Shaw (5) caught out off just the 2nd delivery.

Mohsin then opened his account as he sent back the dangerous David Warner (3) in the 3rd over. With both openers back in the hut, DC captain Pant walked out and immediately smashed 4, 4, 6 and 4 off consecutive balls against Krunal Pandya in the 4th over to release some pressure.

Mitchell Marsh joined the party as he smashed Jason Holder for two sixes in the next over. Marsh even hit Chameera for a four and six off consecutive balls in the 6th over as DC reached 66/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Together, Marsh and Pant added 60 runs off just 25 balls for the third wicket but the pair were then split in rather odd circumstances.

Krishnappa Gowtham entered the attack in the 8th over and Marsh (37 off 20 balls) slashed wildly at the 1st delivery only to be given out caught behind. However, replays later showed that there wasn’t any spike on Ultraedge and Marsh might’ve survived if he had reviewed the decision.

Ravi Bishnoi then castled Lalit Yadav (3) in the 9th over as DC were reduced to 86/4. Bishnoi should’ve had another after he created pressure by giving away just 1 run in the 11th over and as a result Pant went for a rash shot on the final delivery but KL Rahul put down a simple catch at cover.

Powell meanwhile was going gung ho as he smashed Gowtham for two sixes and a four off consecutive balls in the 12th over. But, Mohsin returned to the attack in the 13th over and castled Pant (44 off 30 balls) to sway the momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.

Mohsin then wrapped up a memorable evening as he came in to bowl his final over and struck twice to leave DC reeling. The pacer struck with his 1st delivery in the 17th over to get Powell (35 off 21 balls) caught at deep midwicket. He then sent back Shardul Thakur (1) with another short delivery to finish with a well-deserved four-wicket haul.

Axar and Kuldeep tried their best with some impressive hitting in the final three overs but couldn’t prevent Delhi from falling to their fifth defeat of the season.

Earlier at the Toss, KL Rahul opted to bat first as Lucknow made one change with Gowtham coming in for Avesh Khan. Delhi meanwhile named an unchanged side.

Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start hitting 3 fours and a six inside the first four overs. However, Shardul Thakur entered the attack in the 5th over and got de Kock (23 off 13 balls) with just his second delivery.

Rahul and Deepak Hooda meanwhile joined forces and stitched together a massive 95-run partnership off just 61 balls to provide a solid base. Rahul was the first to get to his half-century off just 35 balls in the 13th over. Hooda outpaced his skipper taking just 32 balls to get to his fifty in the next over.

It was Shardul who once again got the breakthrough for Delhi when he took a good return catch in the 15th over to get rid of Hooda (52 off 34 balls). Marcus Stoinis walked out at no. 3 and struggled to get going.

Rahul hit 4 fours and 5 sixes as he kept finding the boundary at regular intervals but the LSG captain was finally dismissed in the penultimate over as Shardul (3/40) picked up his third wicket in his final over.

Krunal Pandya (9* off 6 balls) and Stonis (17* off 16 balls) remained unbeaten as they added 19 off the final 8 balls to help Lucknow post 195/3.