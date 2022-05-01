Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to break into the playoff spots on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table when they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Sunday, May 1.

LSG have made a bright start to their maiden campaign in the IPL with six wins from nine games firing them up to third spot on the standings, while DC find themselves in sixth position after just four wins from eight games.

The last time these two sides met this season, it was LSG who emerged victorious courtesy an inspired batting display from Quinton de Kock . Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34 balls) scored a quick half-century but the other DC batters failed to follow suit as DC posted an average total of just 149/3. de Kock then blazed his way to 80 off just 52 balls as LSG secured a comfortable six-wicket victory.

DC however come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting victory against Kolkata Knight Riders . Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) picked up his second four-wicket haul this season against his former franchise as KKR could only manage 146/9.

DC then looked in trouble as they were down 85/5 in the 12th over, But, Rovmann Powell (33 not out off 16 balls) came to the party along with Axar Patel (24 off 17 balls) to seal the win.

Delhi have a good looking team but captain Rishabh Pant’s decision making came under the scanner in the last game as he didn’t get Kuldeep to finish his full quota despite the spinner picking 4/14 from his three overs. However, to his credit Pant did admit to his mistake in the post-match interview and this time will need to get all his calls right against a rampant Lucknow.

LSG meanwhile come into this game after back-to-back victories, the latest being a dominant 20-run victory over Punjab Kings . Captain KL Rahul had a rare off night but the other batters stepped up to help LSG post a decent total of 153/8. Mohsin Khan (3/24) then provided great support to Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11), as together they helped LSG defend the middling total comfortably.

Lucknow have loads of firepower in their batting line-up but they need the other batters to take charge on nights when their captain fails to deliver if they want to make it three wins on the trot against a Delhi side who can be difficult to contain on their night.

LSG vs DC Team News:

LSG Team News: Manish Pandey made way for Avesh Khan in the last game and it remains to be seen if Lucknow stick with the same playing combination as they lacked in the batting department. Ravi Bishnoi has been expensive off late and could find his spot under the scanner.

DC Team News: Khaleel Ahmed missed the last game due to an injury and there’s no official word as to when he’ll be fit to return. However, Chetan Sakariya (1/17) stepped in and performed really well on debut and will provide the team management with a pleasant headache when it comes to picking between the two.

LSG vs DC Pitch Report: The Wankhede pitch has seen some thrilling high-scoring encounters and with the batting firepower that both sides possess we should be in for another run-fest in this game. Three of the last five games have been won by the team batting first so it might prove useful to get a big score on the board especially as dew doesn’t play a role in the afternoon games.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 1 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in fine form this season and leads the batting charts for Lucknow with 374 runs from 9 games. The LSG captain also has two centuries to his name and will be keen to bounce back after a poor outing. David Warner meanwhile has three half-centuries in his last five games and has made a habit of giving DC quick starts.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya has looked better with each passing game and comes into this tie after a Player of the Match performance in the last outing. He has 119 runs and 9 wickets this season. Axar Patel has been contributing consistently with both bat and ball and will be a value addition to any fantasy side.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav looks in top form this season and his numbers speak for themselves with 17 wickets from just 8 games. Avesh Khan leads the bowling charts for LSG with 11 wickets from 8 games and will be keen to get among the wickets after a short injury layoff.

DC vs LSG Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya.

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

DC vs LSG Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.