IPL 2022 DC vs KKR LIVE score: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bowl first

DC vs KKR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shreyas Iyer had a quite outing in the last game but the KKR captain has scored 248 runs this season including a half-century when he faced DC in the last game. Prithvi Shaw has been making a habit of providing DC with fast starts and is also their leading scorer with 254 runs coming at a strike-rate of 164.93.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell has been bowling just a single over in the last few games but has been picking up important wickets in them. He also looks in great form with the bat and has 227 runs along with 10 wickets to his name. Lalit Yadav meanwhile has been handed more responsibility off late with the ball and has been delivering with 4 wickets to go along with his 112 runs this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav finished with a four-wicket haul in the last game against his former team and leads the bowling charts for DC with 13 wickets from 7 games. Sunil Narine has just 6 wickets to his name this season but his impressive economy of 6.66 shows how well he has been bowling. The mystery spinner could be in for a big performance with the tracks slowing down.