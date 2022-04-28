IPL 2022 DC vs KKR LIVE score: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bowl first

Match 41 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Delhi Capitals face Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Catch live score and updates from DC vs KKR match here.
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain: I would have looked to bowl as well because of the chasing history. But the dew has gone out completely and it is very humid as well. I feel the players have to stand up for themselves and take responsibility to finish games off themselves. We have three changes: Finch, Harshit Rana, Indrajith come in. The combinations haven't worked for us in the last few games, and we are trying to find a settled combination. We have to win six in six now to qualify, so one game at a time.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain: We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half. Our strength has been backing each other. We have had hard times, but we stick together and moving forward together. Two changes: Khaleel and Sarfaraz are out, Marsh and Sakariya are in. Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last game and Mitchell is coming out of Covid.
Toss:
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Pitch Report:
it is the same pitch that was used for the last night's game between SRH and GT. It is batting-friendly wicket believes Kevin Pietersen.
DC vs KKR Probable Playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaleel Ahmed.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
DC vs KKR Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Shreyas Iyer had a quite outing in the last game but the KKR captain has scored 248 runs this season including a half-century when he faced DC in the last game. Prithvi Shaw has been making a habit of providing DC with fast starts and is also their leading scorer with 254 runs coming at a strike-rate of 164.93.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell has been bowling just a single over in the last few games but has been picking up important wickets in them. He also looks in great form with the bat and has 227 runs along with 10 wickets to his name. Lalit Yadav meanwhile has been handed more responsibility off late with the ball and has been delivering with 4 wickets to go along with his 112 runs this season.
Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav finished with a four-wicket haul in the last game against his former team and leads the bowling charts for DC with 13 wickets from 7 games. Sunil Narine has just 6 wickets to his name this season but his impressive economy of 6.66 shows how well he has been bowling. The mystery spinner could be in for a big performance with the tracks slowing down.
KKR players to watch out for
Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell
DC players to watch-out for.
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
DC vs KKR Team News:
KKR Team News: Kolkata have struggled to get the best of their line-up this season as the opening pair of Sam Billings and Sunil Narine failed to fire in the last game. Aaron Finch was dropped for the last game and this time they could be tempted to give Ajinkya Rahane another chance.
DC Team News: Delhi have been rocked by a spate of COVID-19 cases in their camps with Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seirfert missing the last two games and even coach Ricky Ponting testing positive. However, all three are set to return with Marsh and Seifert even spotted in training.
DC vs KKR Pitch Report: The Wankhede track has been providing some high-scoring encounters with the short boundaries also encouraging batters to go for their shots. The teams batting first have emerged victorious off late at this venue with the scoreboard pressure showing and the pitch slowing down later in the game.
This is the second face-off between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. In the reverse fixture played earlier in the season, DC overpowered KKR by 44 runs at Brabourne Stadium.
Kolkata Knight Riders are a spot behind Delhi Capitals in the league standings at the moment managing just three wins from eight games. They too tasted a defeated in their previous game as they lost to high-flying Gujarat Titans.
Delhi Capitals sit seventh on the points table after winning just three games from the seven matches they have played in IPL 2022 thus far. They come into this match after a loss against Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA IPL 2022. Tonight Delhi Capitals are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders art Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.