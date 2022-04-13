IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Report: Theekshana, Dube and Uthappa help Chennai end 4-match losing streak with thumping win over Bangalore

Maheesh Theekshana (4/33) announced himself on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 stage in style as he helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) grab their first win of the season, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12.

Shivam Dube (95* off 46 balls) and Robin Uthappa (88 off 50 balls) sent the RCB bowlers on a leather chase to all corners of the stadium as they posted a mammoth 216/4 after being invited to bat first.

Theekshana then bamboozled the RCB batters with his vast array of variations as the defending champions ended their four-match losing streak and managed to get their first points on the IPL 2022 Points Table

RCB’s run-chase never really took off as captain Faf du Plessis (8) was Theekshana’s first victim, falling in the 3rd over and Virat Kohli (1) followed his skipper to the dugout, falling to Mukesh Choudhary in the 5th over.

Theekshana then trapped Anuj Rawat LBW off the final delivery in the powerplay as RCB limped to 42/3 from the first 6 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (26 off 11 balls) landed a few lusty blows but his whirlwind cameo was brought to an abrupt end as CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja brought himself into the attack and castled the Aussie in the 7th over.

Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed then stitched together a 60-run partnership off just 33 balls to give RCB some hope. However, it was Theekshana who got the breakthrough when he castled Prabhudessai (34 off 18 balls) in the 13th over to draw curtains on what was a promising debut from the youngster hailing from Goa.

Theekshana then returned for his final over and sent Shahbaz’s (41 off 27 balls) bails flying as he finished with excellent figures of 4/33.

Jadeja got rid of Wanindu Hasaranga (7) and Akash Deep (0) in the next over, with Ambati Rayudu taking a superb one-handed diving catch to get rid of the latter as RCB fell to 146/8.

Dinesh Karthik provided a faint glimmer of hope for Bangalore as he smashed 23 runs off the 17th over from Chouldhary. However, the experienced DJ Bravo landed the final nail in the coffin as he sent back Karthik (34 off 14 balls) in the 18th over, ensuring the RCB finisher was dismissed for the first time this season.

Earlier at the Toss, Faf du Plessis stuck with the trend as he opted to bowl first. Chennai named an unchanged side while Bangalore made two changes with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Prabhudesai coming into the playing XI.

The defending champions got off to a slow start as former CSK man Hazlewood trapped Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) LBW in the 4th over. Prabhudessai then showed great athleticism when he put in an excellent stop at backward point and followed it up with a rocket throw to get Moeen Ali (3) run out in the 7th over.

However, it didn’t matter much as Uthappa and Dube shared a 165-run partnership off just 74 balls to take CSK to the 200-run mark. Uthappa brought up his half-century off just 33 balls while Dube got to his fifty off 30 balls.

The partnership was finally broken in the 19th over when Hasaranga (2/35) got rid of Uthappa and followed it up by sending Jadeja (0) back on a golden duck as the CSK skipper looked to maintain the quick-scoring momentum.

Dube meanwhile remained unbeaten on 95 as CSK posted an impressive 216/4, the highest score in IPL 2022.