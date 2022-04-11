IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB Preview: Chennai look to end horror start as they take on high-flying Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wants to turn things around quickly after starting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with four back-to-back defeats and they’ll have a mountain to climb as they face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12.

CSK’s poor start means they’re yet to open their account on the IPL Points Table and find themselves right at the bottom while RCB is comfortably placed in the top four after three consecutive victories.

Chennai’s most recent outing was a crushing 8-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) . Moeen Ali (48 off 35 balls) was the only batter to put in an innings of note with Ambati Rayudu the next highest scorer with a run-a-ball 27 as Chennai posted just 154/7. SRH knocked off that total with 14 balls to spare as 21-year-old Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50) punished the bowlers, recording his highest IPL score.

CSK have dearly missed the presence of Deepak Chahar with veteran DJ Bravo now their main wicket-taking option while other pacers have leaked runs. The introduction of Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana (0/31) in the last game didn’t exactly help much and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has just 18 runs from 4 games so far.

Bangalore, meanwhile, comes into this game full of confidence after three consecutive victories. Their most recent victory was a thumping 7-wicket win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) . Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28) took his season’s tally to 8 wickets as RCB restricted MI to just 151/6.

22-year-old Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) picked up his maiden IPL half-century and even Virat Kohli (48 off 36 balls) was among the runs as RCB made light work of the total. In another welcome boost for RCB, Glenn Maxwell also returned to the side and smashed back-to-back fours for the winning runs and even effected a superb run-out with some electric work in the field.

With RCB firing on all cylinders, CSK will have their work cut out as they look to end their winless streak and all eyes will be on skipper Ravindra Jadeja who has looked far from convincing since taking over at the helm from the legendary Dhoni.

CSK vs RCB Team News:

CSK Team News: Chennai continues to be without Deepak Chahar who is set to miss a large chunk of IPL 2022, with a quadriceps injury. With Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary leaking runs, CSK might be tempted to hand a debut to U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar in this game.

RCB Team News: Bangalore will be without Harshal Patel who has left the bio-bubble due to personal reasons. However, they should be boosted by the return of Aussie duo Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff who have completed international duty.

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report: Chennai has the advantage of having played their last game at this venue and might adjust to the conditions sooner. The pitches have been slowing down and a total of 160-170 might prove to be a challenging one. Five of the six matches played at this venue have been won by the team batting second.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, April 12 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Virat Kohli finally got going this season and was unlucky to not get to a half-century after being dismissed by a debatable LBW decision. The former RCB skipper might be eager to maintain this form. Robin Uthappa has 106 runs from 4 games and can be backed to give CSK a solid start.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Moeen Ali scored a quick 48 in the last game and has been playing an important role for CSK batting at no. 3. He is yet to strike with the ball but can always be backed to get breakthroughs. Wanindu Hasaranga meanwhile has 8 wickets from 4 games but is yet to contribute with meaningful innings with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: DJ Bravo is CSK’s lead wicket-taker this season with 6 scalps from 4 games and he will once again be called upon to deliver for the struggling champions. Meanwhile, with Harshal Patel expected to miss this game, Akash Deep will have added responsibility for RCB and the pacer while being expensive has picked up 5 wickets from 4 games.

CSK vs RCB Probable Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddharth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

CSK vs RCB Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.