IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview: Defending champions look to avoid ignominy of three consecutive defeats against Punjab

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) title defence got off to a horrid start with back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and the defending champions will be looking to avoid a third successive failure when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 3.

The change at the helm hasn’t gone according to plan for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja has led Chennai to their worst start of an IPL campaign, losing the first two games for the first time in the history of the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal meanwhile saw his captaincy tenure start off with a morale-boosting win against Royal Challengers Bangalore before a poor performance saw them succumb to a tame defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai come into this game on the back of a disappointing 6-wicket defeat to newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. CSK put up a dominant total of 210/7 on the board after losing the Toss and being asked to bat first.

However, their bowling attack failed to contain the LSG batters as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock gave their team a good start before a blistering unbeaten fifty from Evin Lewis sealed a 6-wicket win.

Punjab Kings meanwhile succumbed to a tame 6-wicket defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS were completely outplayed as Kagiso Rabada (25) was their next highest scorer after Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31) with the team bowled out for just 137. Andre Russell then smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 70 to seal victory for KKR with 33 balls to spare.

Both Jadeja and Agarwal will be looking for a much-improved performance from their teams when the two sides square off under the lights at the Brabourne stadium.

CSK vs PBKS Team News:

CSK Team News: Chennai will continue to be without the services of Deepak Chahar who is set to miss a large chunk of IPL 2022, if not more, with a quadriceps injury.

PBKS Team News: Punjab will miss Jonny Bairstow who has been away on national team duty with England but should return to action soon.

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report: The last game at this venue saw CSK post 210 on the board which LSG chased down with ease. We should be in for another high-scoring affair and the team winning the Toss will want to bowl first with the dew making it difficult to grip the ball later in the evening.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, April 3. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

CSK vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Robin Uthappa can be backed to score after notching up 78 runs from two games so far and scoring a blazing fifty off just 25 balls in the last game. Shikhar Dhawan scored a quick 43 in his first game but managed just 16 on his last outing. The left-hander has looked in good nick and could be in for a big performance. Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been in imperious form smashing 31 off just 9 balls in the last game and could be another great pick.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Moeen Ali scored 35 after making his return for CSK in the last game and although he went wicketless, the spinner can always be backed to grab a few wickets. Dwayne Pretorius meanwhile picked up 2/31 on his IPL debut and although he was dismissed for a duck, the South African is known to score quick runs in the death overs.

Top Bowling Picks: Dwayne Bravo (171) usurped Lasith Malinga (170) as the leading wicket-taker of all time in the IPL after the last game and with 4 wickets to his name already this season, the 38-year-old pacer looks likely to add to his tally. Rahul Chahar has also started the tournament in good form and can be backed to add to his tally of 3 wickets from 2 games.

CSK vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs:

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.