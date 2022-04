IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS LIVE cricket score: PBKS 17/2 after 2 overs.

Chris Jordan to bowl. Rajapaksa has the strike.

Ball 1. SIX! Short delivery on leg stump. Rajapaksa pulls and makes the ball fly over fine-leg for a maximum.

Ball 2. WICKET! OUT! Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Rajapaksa works the ball to the leg side and wants to take a single. There is a big mix-up between Rajapaksa and Dhawan. The fielder at mid-wicket returns the ball to Dhoni and Dhoni hits the stump. Rajapaksa puts a dive but is short!

Rajapaksa run out (Jordan/Dhoni) 9(5) [6s-1]

Liam Livingstone, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Ball 3. Good length ball on middle and leg stump. Livingstone pushes the ball to mid-on.

Ball 4. Short ball on leg stump. Livingstone pulls the ball to fine-leg for three runs.



Ball 5. Good length ball on off stump. Dhawan steps out and pushes the ball to cover.

Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump . Dhawan works the ball to square-leg.