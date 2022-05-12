Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be fighting to stay alive in the tournament when they face off against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 11.

MI are already knocked out of contention this season as they sit rock-bottom on the IPL 2022 Points Table with just four points, while CSK are just one spot above them with eight points from 11 games.

It was an entertaining contest when the two rivals met earlier this season as MS Dhoni once again donned his finisher’s cape to fire CSK to an unlikely victory. Tilak Varma (51 not-out) scored an impressive half-century to help MI recover from a top-order collapse to post a decent total of 155/7.

MI did excellently to leave Chennai needing 17 off the final over and Jaydev Unadkat even trapped Dwaine Pretoruis LBW on the 1st ball of the final over. However, with 16 needed off the final 4 balls, Dhoni sealed a thrilling win with some vintage hitting.

CSK come into this tie in high spirits after recording a massive 91-run victory over Delhi Capitals . Devon Conway (87 off 49 balls) smashed his third half-century on the trot and Dhoni (32 off 19 balls) put in another impressive cameo to help CSK post an impressive 208/6.

Moeen Ali (3/13) was the most impressive bowler as Mukesh Choudhary (2/22) and Dwayne Bravo (2/24) also chipped in with wickets as CSK steamrolled Delhi for just 117 runs to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai meanwhile are fresh from suffering their ninth defeat of the season, this time losing by a heavy margin of 52 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders . Jasprit Bumrah though was in unplayable form as he picked up his best-ever IPL figures of 5/10 to help limit KKR to just 165/9.

However, Ishan Kishan (51) was the only MI batter to show some fight with Kieron Pollard (15) finishing as the next highest scorer as they collapsed spectacularly with just 113 runs on the board.

MI are already eliminated from the race to make the playoffs after losing their opening eight games. They’ve been playing for pride since but will have some added motivation for this game as a defeat for CSK will ensure they’re the second team who are knocked out of contention for the playoffs.

CSK vs MI Team News:

CSK Team News: Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the last game due to an injury and it remains to be seen if he’s available for this game.

MI Team News: Suryakumar Yadav who has been in good form has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

CSK vs MI Pitch Report: The track at the Wankhede Stadium has seen some high-scoring matches with Royal Challengers Bangalore posting 192/3 in the last game. However, only two of the last five games have been won by the team batting first with both those wins coming in the afternoon game so chasing might be a better option.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, May 11, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Devon Conway has been in unstoppable form and has scores of 87, 56 and 85 in his last three outings. The CSK opener has 231 runs from just 4 games and will be eager to add to that total. Ishan Kishan meanwhile seems to have shrugged off his recent poor form with scores of 51 and 45 in the last two games and will be keen to add to his total of 321 runs this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Moeen Ali is another player who has hit form recently and has 5 wickets and 43 runs in his last two games. Dwayne Bravo hasn’t had many opportunities with the bat but is CSK’s leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps from just 9 games.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has bowled brilliantly this season as evidenced by his economy rate of 7.41 but was only lacking wickets. The MI pacer doubled his tally for the season in the last game with a brilliant spell of 5/10 and will be hungry for more. Maheesh Theekshana has been growing in confidence off late for CSK and should be a threat against MI. The Sri Lankan spinner has 12 wickets from 8 games.

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat.

CSK vs MI Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.