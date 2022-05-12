IPL 2022 CSK vs MI LIVE score: Can Mumbai Indians spoil Chennai Super Kings' chance of qualifying for the playoffs?

Match 59 of TATA IPL 2022 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on their fiercest rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While MI's chances of qualifying for the playoffs are long over, CSK need to beat MI in this match to keep their playoff hopes alive. Catch live score and updates from CSK vs MI at Wankhede Stadium here.
CSK vs MI Last five games:
CSK beat MI by 3 wickets
CSK beat MI by 20 runs
MI beat CSK by 4 wickets
MI beat CSK by 10 wickets
CSK beat MI by 5 wickets
Although, Mumbai Indians have dominated the CSK vs MI rivalry, but the result of the last two CSK vs MI games have gone in the favour of Chennai Super Kings. Can the Yellow Army make a hat-trick of wins against Mumbai Indians?
CSK vs MI Head to Head:
CSK vs MI matches played: 33
CSK wins: 14
MI wins: 19
CSK vs MI players to watch out for:
CSK players to watch out for:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary and MS Dhoni
MI players to watch out for:
Rohit Sharma, N Tilka Verma, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah
Read the entire story of that game between CSK and MI below.
Batting first MI had scored a respectable 151/7 thanks to a fighting fifty by upcoming batting sensation N Tilak Verma. CSK's left arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary had picked three wickets in Mumbai Indian's innings including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in just the first over. But batting heroics by Tilak Verma had ensured that MI finished with a decent total.
In chase, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa did the bulk of the scoring before the chase went all the way down to the last over. In the final over of the game, CSK captain MS Dhoni punished Jaydev Unadkat for three back-to-back fours to guide his side home.
Today's game between CSK and MI is the second match of IPL 2022 between the arch-rivals. The first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians was a thriller in which the MS Dhoni-led side won by a close margin of 3 wickets.
Can CSK and MI cope up in the absence of their star players Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav respectively?
Mumbai Indians themselves are suffering from an injury blow as their batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav too was ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2022 due to an injury.
But CSK come into this game with loss of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL due to an injury.
Chennai Super Kings still have an outside chance to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Firstly, they need to beat MI tonight and then go on to also win their final league game. But that still won't be enough for the team. Read the below piece to know CSK's chances to qualify for the playoffs.
Tonight's game between CSK and MI is a huge one for CSK. If Chennai Super Kings are to keep their playoff hopes alive, they need to win this fixture at all cost. A win for MI and CSK's hopes of finishing within top-four of the IPL points tally will be over.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Today we have the biggest fixture of an IPL season as defending champions Chennai Super Kings are set to take on their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. This is the El-Classico of the IPL.