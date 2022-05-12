IPL 2022 CSK vs MI LIVE score: Can Mumbai Indians spoil Chennai Super Kings' chance of qualifying for the playoffs?

Batting first MI had scored a respectable 151/7 thanks to a fighting fifty by upcoming batting sensation N Tilak Verma. CSK's left arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary had picked three wickets in Mumbai Indian's innings including the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in just the first over. But batting heroics by Tilak Verma had ensured that MI finished with a decent total.

In chase, Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa did the bulk of the scoring before the chase went all the way down to the last over. In the final over of the game, CSK captain MS Dhoni punished Jaydev Unadkat for three back-to-back fours to guide his side home.