CSK 3/1 after 1 over.

Umesh Yadav to bowl the first over of the match.

Ball 1. Yadav starts off with a good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball comes back in. Gaikwad looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits high on the pads. But wait! It is a no-ball as Yadav has overstepped. Free hit coming up.

Ball 1. Fuller ball on off stump. A swing and a miss from Gaikwad.

Ball 1. WIDE! Back of the length ball spilled down the leg side.

Ball 2. Good length ball on middle and leg stump. The ball jags back in raps on the pads and goes to the slip cordon.

Ball 3. OUT! GONE! Yadav strikes early for KKR! Short ball wide of off stump. Gaikwad goes for a slash. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies to slip cordon where Nitish Rana takes a fine catch.

Gaikwad c Nitish Rana b Umesh Yadav 0(4)

Robin Uthappa, RHB, walks to the crease. He is on strike.

Ball 3. WIDE! Good length ball spilled down the leg side.

Ball 4. Good length ball on off stump. Uthappa looks to drive the ball, the ball moves away and flies past the edge of the bat.

Ball 5. Good length ball on off and middle stump. Uthappa knocks the ball back to Yadav.

Ball 6. Good length ball on off stump. Uthappa punches the ball into the covers.