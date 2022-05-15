Gujarat Titans (GT) ensured they'll finish in the top-two spots on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table with a thumping 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Sunday, May 15.

The victory ensures GT will have two chances to make the IPL 2022 Finals in the knockout rounds after amassing 20 points from 13 games this season. CSK meanwhile remain second-from-bottom on the Points Table with just eight points.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) and Narayan Jagadeesan (39 not-out off 33 balls) helped CSK post a meagre total of 133/5. Mohammed Shami (2/19) recorded excellent figures and picked up important wickets at both ends of the innings to ensure CSK regretted the choice of batting first at the Toss.

Wriddhiman Saha (67 not-out off 57 balls) then played a superb knock as he carried his bat right through the chase to seal the two points despite a scintillating debut from Sri Lankan slinger Matheesha Pathirana (2/24).

GT’s chase got off to a lightning quick start, mainly thanks to a marauding Wriddhiman Saha who started off with 3 fours against Mukesh Choudhary in the first over.

Shubman Gill joined the party in the 6th over with back-to-back fours against Mitchell Santner as GT posted 53/0 at the end of the powerplay.

19-year-old Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana, who bowls with a slingy action made famous by Lasith Malinga then entered the attack and picked up a wicket with his very first ball on debut.

Parthirana sent down a pacy full delivery which hit Gill (18 off 17 balls) full on the pads. Gill went for the review but it was in vain as the ball was deathly accurate and on course to hit the bottom of the leg-stump.

Matthew Wade walked out and seemed untroubled by Parthirana’s action as he knocked a couple of fours in the over. However, Wade was done in by spin as Moeen Ali sent him packing in the 12th over.

Wade (20 off 15 balls) swung hard at a tossed up delivery but could only find the fielder at long-on as the bat went flying out of his grasp, leaving Dhoni ducking for cover behind the wickets.

Hardik Pandya walked out and immediately got off the mark with a four. But the GT captain was Pathirana second victim with the Sri Lankan slinger this time striking with the first ball of his second over.

Pathirana (2/24) showed his cricketing smarts as he outfoxed Hardik (7) with a slower delivery to draw a thick leading edge which flew to mid-off and reduce GT to 100/3 in the 14th over.

Saha meanwhile brought up his fifty off 42 balls with a single in the over. The GT opener shared a 37-run partnership with David Miller (15 not-out off 20 balls) to seal the win and a top-two finish for GT.

Saha finished unbeaten with 67 off 57 balls in an impressive innings which saw him hit 8 fours and 1 six.

Earlier at the Toss, MS Dhoni opted to bat as Chennai made four changes. Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki and Pathirana were all brought into the side. Solanki and Parthirana were making their IPL debuts while Gujarat named an unchanged Playing XI.

Mohammed Shami gave GT a solid start as he grabbed his 11th wicket in the powerplay this season, getting Devon Conway (5 off 9 balls) caught behind in the 3rd over.

CSK were able to score just 15 off the first 4 overs but Yash Dayal entered the attack and was put under the pump by Ruturaj Gaikwad who hit four, six and four off consecutive deliveries.

Moeen Ali then hit back-to-back sixes against Rashid Khan in the next over to help CSK reach 47/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Sai Kishore (1/31) entered the attack in the 9th over and made an immediate impact as he got Moeen (21 off 17 balls) caught at deep midwicket to reduce CSK to 65/2.

Gaikwad hit 4 fours and 1 six as he brought up his fifty off 44 balls in the 15th over. However, Rashid (1/31) returned to bowl the 16th over and got Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) caught out with a flatter quick delivery.

Alzarri Joseph (1/15) then sent Shivam Dube (0) back on a duck with a sharp bouncer which the CSK man gloved to the keeper in the next over.

Chennai failed to get any boundaries in the final five overs as Gujarat executed their plans well and bowled perfectly to the field set. Shami (2/19) wrapped up an impressive spell as he got Dhoni (7 off 10 balls) caught in the final over while only giving away 6 runs.

Jagadeesan meanwhile remained unbeaten on 39 off 33 balls as CSK could only manage an average total of 133/5.