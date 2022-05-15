Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to consolidate top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table as they take on a down-and-out defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Sunday, May 15.

GT have made a flying start to their maiden IPL season and are the first team to seal a playoff berth with 18 points from just 12 games. Meanwhile, CSK are second-from-bottom with just eight points from 12 games.

When the two sides met earlier this season, it was the debutants GT who emerged victorious thanks to an inspired display from David Miller . Ruturaj Gaikwad (73 off 48 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (46) helped CSK post a decent total of 169/5 after being invited to bat.

Gujarat got off to a rocky start as they were reduced to 48/4 in just 8 overs. However, Miller (94 not-out off 51 balls) and Rashid Khan (40 off 21 balls), who was captaining the side in place of the injured Hardik Pandya, both played blinders to seal victory despite a lethal spell from Dwayne Bravo (3/23).

GT come into this tie, high on confidence after a massive 62-run victory over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants . Opener Shubman Gill (63 not-out off 49 balls) batted through the innings as he helped GT reach 144/4 on a tricky surface.

Rashid Khan (4/24) then registered his all-time best IPL figures and Sai Kishore (2/7) also impressed on his IPL debut as they bundled LSG out for just 82 runs inside 14 overs to become the first team to seal a playoff berth.

CSK meanwhile are fresh from being knocked out of contention for the knockout stage courtesy an embarrassing 5-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians . Captain MS Dhoni (36 not-out off 33 balls) was the highest scorer as CSK were bowled out for just 97 runs after being put in to bat.

Mukesh Choudhary (3/23) continued to impress in his maiden IPL season but it was too low a total to defend as MI cruised to victory to crush CSK’s faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

It’ll be all about pride now for the defending champions who have just four wins this season. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be eager to finish in the top-two spots to have two bites at making the final in the eliminators.

CSK vs GT Team News:

CSK Team News: There have been rumours of a fall-out between former captain Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management, fueled by the fact that both Jadeja and CSK unfollowed each other on social media. Jadeja is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a rib injury.

GT Team News: Gujarat have no injury concerns but might be eager to rest a few key players and give the youngsters in the squad a chance to impress.

CSK vs GT Pitch Report: The last match at the Wankhede Stadium saw CSK bowled out for just 97 runs against MI and it’s difficult to say whether that counts as an advantage as they’ve played here only recently. However, the Wankhede has mostly delivered high-scoring matches and three of the last five matches have been won by the team chasing.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 15, with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Devon Conway was unlucky to walk back on a duck in the last game but the Kiwi batter has been in impressive form with scores of 87, 56 and 85* prior to the game against Mumbai. GT’s opener Shubman Gill is also a man in form and is their leading scorer with 384 runs from 12 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya bowled again in the last game and the GT captain is a value addition with 4 wickets and 344 runs to his name. Moeen Ali is another player who can contribute handsomely on both fronts and has 130 runs from 8 games to go with 6 wickets.

Top Bowling Picks: Mukesh Choudhary bowled impressively in the last game and has 16 wickets from 11 games this season. Mohammed Shami (16 wickets) and Rashid Khan (15 wickets are GT’s top two wicket-takers this season and will be expected to play key roles.

CSK vs GT Probable Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

CSK vs GT Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron and Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary.