Delhi Capitals (DC) have struggled for consistency in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and will target winning back-to-back games for the first time this term when they go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, May 8.

DC has blown hot and cold, winning five and losing as many games to be seated in the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table while CSK is languishing second-from-bottom in the ninth spot after just three wins from 10 games.

DC come into this game after an encouraging performance in their 21-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad . David Wanner (92 not-out off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67 not-out off 35 balls) put on a clinic of power-hitting as they fired the Capitals to a dominant total of 207/3.

Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) then picked up wickets at regular junctures and even Anrich Nortje (1/35) marked his return to the side with the prized scalp of Kane Williamson.

Delhi though is still struggling to find an able partner for Warner at the top of the order after Mandeep Singh walked back on a duck in the last game. Prithvi Shaw missed the last game due to illness and Delhi will hope he can return for this tie despite a couple of poor performances in the last two outings.

Chennai is fresh from suffering their seventh defeat this season as they succumbed to a 13-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore . Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) and Moeen Ali (2/28) were back among the wickets as they restricted RCB to 173/8. However, barring Devon Conway (56 off 37 balls) and Moeen (34) the other batters failed to deliver as they were able to post just 160/8 in reply.

CSK will be worried by the form of former captain Ravindra Jadeja who has gone wicketless in his last four outings while returning just 28 runs with the bat in that spell. The Chennai pace trio of Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwaine Pretorius are also a weak link in the side with all three players only in their first full season in the IPL and are still learning on the job.

CSK vs DC Team News:

CSK Team News: Dwayne Bravo has missed the last two games due to injury and it’s not clear if he’ll return for this game. Meanwhile, CSK replaced Mitchell Santner with Moeen Ali in the last game and might stick with the Englishman after an encouraging performance.

DC Team News: Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel were out with illness in the last game and should return to the Playing XI if fit. Anrich Nortje was drafted back into the side in the last game and should retain his spot after a decent outing.

CSK vs DC Pitch Report: The DY Patil Stadium has been a tricky surface to bat on and a score of 170-180 will prove to be a challenging target to chase down. Three of the last five games have been won by the chasing sides and the captain winning the Toss might prefer to bowl first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 8 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

CSK vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Devon Conway has been in sparkling form since returning to the playing XI and has scored 141 runs in the last two games. The Kiwi batter could be in for another big performance. David Warner meanwhile is DC’s in-form batter with 356 runs from 8 games and is fresh from posting an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls in the last game.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Moeen Ali looked in good form on his return to the side as he scored a quick 34 in the last game while also chipping in with two wickets. Mitchell Marsh is also slowly finding some good form and could be a value addition after opening his account with the ball in the previous game.

Top Bowling Picks: Kuldeep Yadav is a man in form for Dehli and leads the bowling charts with 18 wickets from just 10 games. Maheesh Theekshana could be CSK’s main threat in the absence of Bravo and the spinner has been delivering too with 11 wickets from 7 games this term.

CSK vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje.

CSK vs DC Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.