Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

IPL 2022: CBI books three persons in connection with alleged IPL match fixing, betting; Pakistan angle being probed

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The CBI received information that "a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of Indian Premer League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan", the FIR alleged. The agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused.

IPL 2022: CBI books three persons in connection with alleged IPL match fixing, betting; Pakistan angle being probed
The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches ''based on inputs'' from Pakistan, officials said on Saturday. The central agency has started a country-wide probe, they said. The CBI received information that "a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of Indian Premer League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan", the FIR alleged.
The agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused. The network which is operational since 2013 was also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting", the officials said. The racketeers have bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents in connivance with the unknown bank officials, they said.
"These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials. "A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions," the FIR has alleged.
Also Read:
Tags
Previous Article

IPL 2022: GT eye top-2 finish with win over out-of-reckoning CSK

Next Article

Delhi, Mumbai likely to become 5 degrees Celsius warmer by 2080: Greenpeace

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More