Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 59 of IPL 2022 on Thursday (May 12). In the reverse fixture played earlier in the season, CSK edged out MI in a thriller by 3 wickets.

Both CSK and MI have endured a tough time in IPL 2022. While the Dhoni-led side are ninth on the points table having managed just four wins from 11 games, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are right at the bottom with just two wins from 11 games.

MI's chances of qualifying for the playoffs were long over and CSK were also expected to suffer a similar fate after the team enjoyed won just one match from six games of the season. But the Men in Yellow are enjoying a late resurgence in the season as they won three of the next five games. The uptick in CSK's form has meant that the team could still make a late dash to qualify for the playoffs.

So, how can CSK still qualify for the playoffs?

Firstly, CSK need to win its three remaining fixtures. The three teams that CSK are set to face are MI, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). If CSK does accomplish to come out on top against the three teams it would take the team's tally to 14 points from 14 games.

If the team does find itself in the ideal scenario of 14 points from 14 games the things will still not be in CSK's control. The team would be relying upon the outcomes of other games.

As things stand, both RR and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have 14 points from 12 league matches. But RR are placed third and RCB are fourth on the points table because of RR's better net run rate of +0.228 to RCB's NRR of -0.115.

The ideal scenario for CSK would be that both RR and RCB lose their remaining two games and end up with 14 points from 14 league games.

RCB and RR do end up with 14 points from 14 games, it would be a massive favour for CSK.

But it would still not be enough as CSK would need Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to fumble too in their remaining games.

Net Run Rate in CSK's favour

At the moment CSK's NRR of +0.028 is only bettered by RR and DC's who have a NRR of +0.210. So even if SRH, KKR and PBKS also make a late push for a playoff spot, the three teams have to win their remaining game by big margins to improve their NRR.

Mathematically things are pretty tough for CSK but not impossible. But as Dhoni said after his side's win over DC, "Enjoy the rest of the IPL matches. You don't want the pressure and when two other franchises are playing, you don’t want to be under pressure. So enjoy the IPL, if it happens, it happens. What is most important is to make sure we do well."