IPL 2022 auction squad analysis: Delhi Capitals rope in allrounders Shardul, Axar, Marsh; Warner comes back

It has been a case of consistent improvement yet near missies for Delhi Capitals in the last three seasons of the Indian Premier League. The team finished third, second, and first on the points tally at the end of the league phase in 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively.

However, DC lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in 2019. In 2020 the team lost to Mumbai Indians in the final. Last year, DC was beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier-2.

DC has likely figured out how to boss the league phase but not how to hold their nerves in the do-or-die matches.

So when DC entered the fray in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction they aimed to cover a few bases and get a few clutch players.

Here is all that you need to know about the players DC bought in the auction and the likely starters for the team over the course of the season.

Players Retained before IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and Anrich Nortje

Players bought in IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Batters: David Warner (Rs 6.25 cr. ), Rovman Powell (Rs 2.80 cr.), Mandeep Singh (Rs 1.10 cr.), Yash Dhull ( Rs 50 lakhs), Ashwin Hebbar ( Rs20 lakhs)

Wicketkeepers: KS Bharat ( Rs 2 cr.), Tim Seifert ( Rs 50 laks)

All Rounders: Mitchell Marsh ( Rs 6.50 cr.), Kamlesh Nagarkoti ( Rs 1.10 cr.), Lalit Yadav (Rs 65 lakhs), Ripal Patel (Rs 20 lakhs), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakhs), Vicky Ostwal (Rs 20 lakhs)

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 cr.), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 5.25 cr.), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 4.20 cr.), Kuldeep Yadav ( Rs 2 cr.), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 cr.), Praveen Dubey (Rs 50 lakhs), Lungi Ngidi (50 lakhs)

When DC takes the field, all eyes will be on the batting pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. With Shikhar Dhawan gone, DC wanted an experienced opener to pair with Shaw. Warner is almost a like-for-like replacement for Dhawan.

(Image: www.iplt20.com)

At No.3 DC has plenty of options. The team could have either KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Yash Dhull, or Ashwin Hebbar. Bharat is likely to be a frequent batter at three. He did bat at that position for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season and came up with a match-winning knock of 78 against Delhi Capitals including a last-ball six.

Skipper Rishabh Pant should bat at four. Any position higher or lower would be a surprise.

The three players who should follow Pant have to be Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur.

Marsh enjoyed a phenomenal T20 World Cup 2021 where he hammered a 77 not out in the final against New Zealand to help Australia lift the cup. Recently, Marsh's show with the bat took Perth Scorchers to a title win in Australia's Big Bash League. He has also bowled at fairly regular intervals and chipped with wickets. If Marsh can remain injury-free right through the season, then he is surely DC's x-factor player.

(Image: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Axar Patel did enough in the previous seasons for DC to convince the management to make him part of the core group retained by the team. He was the team's second-highest wicket-taker last season with 15 scalps. If need be, Axar can produce handy cameos with the bat.

DC's most expensive buy at the auction, Shardul Thakur should follow Axar in the batting order. Thakur has a knack for picking wickets for his teams when things are getting a bit desperate. He bowls seam and swing and can use his bat to play big shots and come up with match-winning innings lower down the order.

DC has got brilliant all-rounders in Marsh, Axar, and Thakur.

DC's bowling was getting a bit unidimensional with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. So in the auction, they picked up as many as three left-arm pacers in Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, and Chetan Sakariya. Mustafizur will very likely be paired with Sakariya. In absence of Sakariya, Khaleel is a decent enough replacement. And if Pant feels to play an Indian pacer then Kamlesh Nagarkoti is a good option.

DC has taken a big bet by going for Kuldeep Yadav. The skills of Kuldeep are unquestionable but form wise Kuldeep has been off-color for some time now. But given the team has spent Rs 2 crore. on the spinner, the team is expecting big things from him. He should be the team's second spinner.

(Image: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Likely starters for Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

The players from the bench are healthy enough options to fit in the playing XI and be good backups for the likely starters.

DC has done well to cover almost all the bases. The team has been one of the most dangerous and consistent teams in the past three seasons. With the fresh set of players, DC would hope that they are able to clinch their first IPL title.