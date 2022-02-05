IPL 2022 Auction: Breakdown of cost per run/wicket of most expensive IPL signings in last 5 years

Money ‘may’ be able to buy you some amount of happiness, however, success in sports can never be guaranteed no matter what you scribble on the cheque book. Yet, this seldom dissuades teams from throwing obscene amounts to secure the most coveted players every year in the hope that they may be the ones to buck the trend.

Judging by recent history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) record-signings have seldom lived up to their lofty price tags. Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) remain the only team to taste some success having shelled out Rs. 14.5 crore to make Ben Stokes the most expensive signing in 2017. RPS came closest to lifting the elusive IPL crown but lost to serial winners Mumbai Indians by a single run.

While the best talents will always command premium prices, here’s a roundup of how much each record-signing cost their team in the last five seasons of the IPL.

IPL 2021: Chris Morris - Rs. 16.25 crore (Rajasthan Royals) | Rs. 24.25 lakh/run (67 runs) | Rs. 1.08 crore/wicket (15 wickets)

The Royals shelled out an eye-watering Rs. 16.25 crore to make Chris Morris the most-expensive IPL signing of 2021. The South all-rounder flattered to deceive though with just 67 runs and 15 wickets from 11 matches. RR were knocked out in the group stages, finishing 7th on the table with Morris ultimately costing them Rs. 24.25 lakh per run scored and Rs. 1.08 crore for every wicket taken that season.

IPL 2020: Pat Cummins - Rs. 15.5 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) | Rs. 10.61 lakh/run (146 runs) | Rs. 1.29 crore/wicket (12 wickets)

Pat Cummins looked set to take the 2020 IPL season by storm after commanding a hefty Rs. 15.5 crore in the auction but couldn’t carry KKR past the group stages. He chipped in 12 wickets and a handy 146 runs with the bat, from 14 matches as KKR finished 5th, just outside the qualifying spots. Cummins’ contributions ultimately cost the team Rs. 10.61 lakh per run scored and Rs. 1.29 crore per wicket.

IPL 2019: Varun Chakravarthy - Rs. 8.4 crore (Kings XI Punjab) | Rs. 8.4 crore/wicket (1 wicket) | Runs - NA

Jaydev Unadkat - Rs. 8.4 crore (Rajasthan Royals) | Rs. 8.4 crore/run (1 run) | Rs. 84 lakh/wicket (10 wickets)

IPL 2019 would be a strong contender for the most underwhelming season by record-signings. Both KXIP and RR crashed out in the group stages, finishing 6th and 7th respectively. Unadkat played just 11 matches in which he scored 1 run and picked up 10 wickets. That's Rs. 8.4 crore per run and Rs. 84 lakh per wicket. Mystery-spinner Chakravarthy from whom much was expected, tamely bowed out after just 1 appearance due to a finger injury. His contribution that season stood at 0 runs and 1 wicket from his maiden outing.

IPL 2018: Ben Stokes - Rs. 12.5 crore (Rajasthan Royals) | Rs. 6.3 lakh/run (196 runs) | Rs. 1.5 crore/wicket (8 wickets)

Following his exploits in the previous season, RR made Stokes the most-expensive player for a second-consecutive season in the IPL 2018 auction. The Royals managed to make the knockouts by finishing 4th but were knocked out in the eliminator. Strokes registered 196 runs and 8 wickets from 13 matches which adds up to Rs. 6.3 lakh per run and Rs. 1.5 crore per wicket.

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes - Rs. 14.5 crore (Rising Pune Supergiants) | Rs. 4.5 lakh/run (316 runs) | Rs. 1.2 crore/wicket (12 wickets)

The most successful return on investment on our list is undoubtedly Ben Stokes’ contribution to RPS’ runners-up finish in 2017. The Englishman slammed 316 runs and picked up 12 wickets from just 12 matches that season. Stokes was named player of the series but was a spectator as Pune lost by just one run against Mumbai in the Final. He cost the team Rs. 4.5 lakh per run and Rs. 1.2 crore per wicket that season.