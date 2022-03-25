IPL 2022 | Royals' tweet upsets skipper Sanju Samson, team sacks social media team

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals on Friday sacked its social media team after captain Sanju Samson expressed displeasure over a tweet. In the now-deleted post, the Royals' Twitter handle had posted an edited picture of Samson sitting in the team bus with sunglasses and a towel wrapped on his head. It was captioned, "Kya khoob lagte ho", with a laughing emoji.

But the post did not go down well with Samson, who took to Twitter to express his disappointment. "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional...rajasthanroyals (sic)," wrote Samson in response.

The Royals later made an official Twitter announcement that it will re-look at its digital strategy and appoint a new social media team soon. "In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH," the RR said on its official Twitter handle.

Royals start their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.