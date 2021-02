The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021 got off to a surprising and jaw-dropping start as eight IPL franchises battled to rebuild the perfect squad for the 2021 Indian Premier League. As wallets opened up, some players – within the first hour of the auction – were handed multi-million-dollar contracts, notably International players.

History was created when Rajasthan Royals picked South African bowling all-rounder Chris Morris for a staggering Rs 16.25 crore. The talented all-rounder is now the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League and broke Yuvraj Singh's record, who was bought for Rs 16 crore by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the eighth edition of the tournament.

Before Morris, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was sold for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore and will represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australian spinner Jhye Richardson was also on the elite list and will now represent Kings XI Punjab as the spinner was bought for a smashing Rs 14 crore. Former Australia captain Steve Smith will now play for Delhi Capitals after the last year finalists claimed the services of the batsman for Rs 2.2 crore.

As the bidding war continued for capped, uncapped and international players, there were a few big names which did not find a buyer. The possibility of these players being placed in the final list is high, however, many swashbucklers have been left unsold.

International players such as Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell did not find any buyers.

Australian ODI and T20 captain Aaron Finch failed to find a buyer on Day 1 of the IPL auction and the swashbuckler being unsold can be attributed to his disappointing performance last season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Englishman Jason Roy, who his known for his batting prowess, was left out last season due to injury. The opener has played for Delhi Capitals and earlier played for Gujarat Lions.

Apart from international players Hanuma Vihari has not found a buyer as yet. Vihari was released by Delhi Capitals as the cricketer is known for his talent in red-ball cricket than white-ball.

International Players Alex Hales Rs. 1.50 Crore Jason Roy Rs. 2 Crore Evin Lewis Rs. 1 Crore Aaron Finch Rs. 1 Crore Glenn Phillips Rs. 50 Lakhs Alex Carey Rs. 1.50 Crore Sam Billings Rs. 2 Crore Kusal Perera (SL) Rs. 50 Lakhs Sheldon Cottrell Rs. 1 Crore Adil Rashid Rs. 1.50 Crore Mujeeb Ur Rahman Rs. 1.50 Crore Ish Sodhi (NZ) Rs. 50 Lakhs Qais Ahmad (AFG) Rs. 50 Lakhs Darren Bravo Rs. 75 Lakhs Shaun Marsh Rs. 1.5 Crore Rovmen Powell Rs. 50 Lakh Martin Guptill Rs. 50 Lakh Rassie Van der Dussen Rs. 50 Lakh Corey Anderson Rs. 75 Lakh Devon Conway Rs. 50 Lakh Marnus Labuschagne Rs. 1 Crore Sandeep Lamichhane Rs. 40 Lakh Oshane Thomas Rs. 50 Lakh Billy Stanlake Rs. 1 Crore Mitchell McClenaghan Rs. 50 Crore Jason Behrendorff Rs. 1 Crore Naveen Ul-Haq Rs. 50 Lakh Sean Abbott Rs. 50 Lakh Matthew Wade Rs. 1 Crore Ben McDermott Rs. 50 Lakh Thisara Perera Rs. 50 Lakh Ben Dwarshius Rs. 30 Lakh Scott Kugglegin Rs. 50 Lakh Wayne Parnell Rs. 50 Lakh Reece Topley Rs. 50 Lakh Isuru Udana Rs. 50 Lakh George Linde Rs. 50 Lakh Jack Wildermuth Rs. 50 Lakh Tim David Rs. 20 Lakh Gerald Coetzee Rs. 20 Lakh

Capped Players Name Base Price Harbhajan Singh Rs. 2 Crore Karun Nair Rs. 50 Lakh Hanuma Vihari Rs. 1 Crore Rahul Sharma Rs. 50 Lakhs Varun Aaron Rs. 50 Lakh Mohit Sharma Rs. 50 Lakh