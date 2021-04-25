IPL 2021 SRH vs DC preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live Updated : April 25, 2021 04:48:39 IST For the Delhi side, the match is not just about continuing its winning streak but strengthening its hold in the top half of the points table. For the Hyderabad side that won its soul IPL title in 2016, the start has not been the best. Published : April 25, 2021 04:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply