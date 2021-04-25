IPL 2021 SRH vs DC preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

The tables are turned as one time Champion SunRisers Hyderabad takes on last years finalists Delhi Capitals. While the Delhi outfit, which usually struggles to make it to the knockout stage is in the third position, the Hyderabadi outfit, famed for its consistency is in the bottom half.

For the Delhi side, the match is not just about continuing its winning streak but strengthening its hold in the top half of the points table. The Rishab Pant led side has not had a smooth ride so far despite its 75 percent win ratio. While opener Shikar Dhawan continues to impress the rest of the line up is an enigma. Prithvi Shaw struggles with consistency and Rishab Pant looks rusty. Howver the inclusion of Steven Smith will likely bring stability to the middle order. The inclusion of veteran spinner Amit Mishra did wonders in their last match and it will be expected from Mishra to continue his good run. The pace attack led by Rabada and Avesh Khan too has been impressive but questions will be whether R Ashwin will be able to make it to the playing eleven.

Key player: Rishab Pant has been not at his very best and yet has given nightmares to bowlers. The southpaw could well be the x-factor, especially against Rashid Khan.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

For the Hyderabad side that won its soul IPL title in 2016, the start has not been the best. However, the side seemed to have got back on track after including Kane Williamson into the playing 11. While the mighty Kiwi is expected to calm the nerves of the side that has heavyweights Warner, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow at the top to bat around him. The bowling line up looks strong with Rashid Khan and with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the pack.

Key player: With the Delhi side coming up with a predominantly right-handed top-order wrist spinner Rashid Khan will be looking to increase the number of his scalps. Howver it will be interesting how he tackles the aggression of Rishab Pant.

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

DC: 3/4