In-form Chennai Super Kings will take on the inconsistent struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad today with the hope of regaining the top spot on the points table. For the Dhoni-led CSK the match will be all about maintaining their winning momentum while for the Warner led SRH a defeat today could mean the beginning of the end.

For the Hyderabad side that won its soul IPL title in 2016, the tournament has been a disappointing one so far. Four defeats in five matches place them at the bottom of the points table. While the form of Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow comes as a consolation the rest of the batting line up, including skipper Warner, is struggling. While the bowling line up, led by Rashid Khan, looks strong the lack of form of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a big worry.

Key player: Wrist spinner Rashid Khan will be looking to increase the number of his scalps although without leaking many runs.

Probable XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jagadeesha Suchith

Squad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad

CSK has also emerged from initial hiccups and is in the second spot below RCB. The batting line up seems to click when it matters and opener Rituraj Gaikwads return to form is an added bonus. The fact that the team bats deep up to number nine give the side the freedom to bat aggressively despite the rusty form of Raina and Rayudu. On the bowling front as well, things seem to go smoothly. While Shardul Thakur is going for runs, he still seems to strike when it matters. Chahar has been in the thick of things at the start and spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali have also struck crucial blows.

Key player: In a team filled with all-rounders one player who has impressed all is Ravindra Jadeja. He is expected to continue his brilliant form not just with the bat and ball but also as a fielder.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 3.30 pm and the toss will take place at 3 pm.

Venue: Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

CSK: 3/4