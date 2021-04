Royal Challengers Bangalore will today face Rajasthan Royals, who are looking to bring consistency to their performance in Mumbai. The two sides have a contrasting tournament so far -- one in the top half of the table and the other in the bottom half.

With RCB having history of losing winning matches and RR is known for punches beyond their weight, the contest could be an interesting affair.

For the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side, things are looking good. The team come to the match with a 100 percent winning record that could see it easily reaching the second stage. While Virat Kohli is yet to find his mojo AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell at their peak and causing destruction to the bowling lineups across the tournament. With Devdutt Padikkal slowly returning to his form, there will be a question mark on Rajat Patidar’s inclusion. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Harshal Patel has been impressive along with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj. While left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been a revelation, the team might be tempted to replace all-rounder Daniel Christian with Kyle Jamieson.

Key player: AB de Villiers has an extremely good record against the Jaipur side with an average of over 45 and a strike rate of close to 150. And, with the form that he is in, the South African can rip through the RR bowling lineup.

Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Azharuddeen , Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

For the Jaipur side, thins are not looking that great. Captain Samson Sanju has failed to perform after his century in the first match and so has the middle order that include names such as Tewatia and Ryan Paraag. While the South African pair of Millers and Morris performed well in the second match. However, they are yet to show any consistency. The team has to bank heavily on the batting prowess of opener Jose Butler to put up a substantial total. The bowling line failed to deliver consistently despite the promise shown by young Chetan Sakariya and the performance against Delhi by Jayadev Unadkat.

Key player: Captain Sanju Samson announced his arrival as the skipper with a memorable century. His ability to become devastating yet classy with the bat will be the backbone for the Pink brigade.

Predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RCB: 727/1000