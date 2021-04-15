IPL 2021 RR vs DC match 7 preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Last year's finalist Delhi Capitals will take on one-time champion Rajasthan Royals in match seven of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Delhi will look to continue their good run that saw it defeat Chennai Super Kings in their first match, Rajasthan will be hurt by the defeat against Punjab Kings despite a stellar performance by captain Sanju Samson. With due playing a key role in the game, the toss could well be a key decider of the match.

For Rishab Pant's Delhi, the ease in which they chased down the challenging total put forward by Chennai is a positive sign. Openers Shikar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw dominated the opposition thoroughly and there was not much left for the rest of the pack. Apart from Pant, the batting line up includes big hitters such as Stoinis and Hetmyer, but questions remain over Steven Smith's inclusion into the playing XI.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The bowling line-up includes Ravichandran Ashwin and Tom Curran, who will look to redeem themselves after being bludgeoned by Raina and Co. The continuing unavailability of the South African duo Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada would be at the back of the minds of the team's think tank that is led by Ponting and Kaif.

Key player: Captain Rishab Pant is going through the best phase of his career after emerging out of Dhoni’s shadow in his last outing down under. With detractors silenced, Pant will be looking to prove that he is not just a replacement for Dhoni as a player but also as a leader.

Predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

For Rajasthan, the tournament began with a heartache that saw them lose the high scoring first match by just four runs. While captain Samson’s form is a positive sign along with the performance of youngsters Chetan Sakariya and Riyan Paraag the rest of the aspects remain unsolved. With BenStokes out of the tournament, Rajsthan has not just lost a brilliant player but also a mature leader who Sanju could have leaned upon. While the team will hope the inclusion of David Miller could negate some of the issues a lot will depend on how Jos Buttler will perform in the beginning.

On the bowling front, the franchise will be hoping for more maturity from the part of Mustafizur Rahman who is set to lead the bowling attack. They will also hope Chris Morris will perform better at the depth- both with the bat and ball.

Key player: Captain Sanju Samson announced his arrival as the skipper with a memorable century. His ability to be devastating yet classy with the bat will be the backbone for the Pink brigade.

Predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

