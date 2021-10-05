IPL 2021 | RR vs MI match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match.

The five-time champions were aiming for a hat-trick, which would be a first in the tournament's 14-year-history, but poor show by their batsmen has led the team down. Their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered, while fellow pacer Trent Boult has done well too.

Key player:

With the remaining batters failing to perform skipper Rohit Sharma has to come up with a brilliant performance.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult

The Rajasthan batting lineup that struggled throughout the tournament has found its rhythm in their last outing in which they mauled CSK. Captain Sanju Samson remains the mainstay of the batting lineup, but the recent performances of openers Jaiswal and Lewis in addition to that of all-rounder Shivam Dube is raising confidence. The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, young Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Saklariya have impressed with the ball.

Key player: With the remaining batters just recently finding form, skipper Sanju Samson will have to lead from the front.

Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Squad: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RR: 11/8

MI: 4/6

-with agency inputs