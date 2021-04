Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match to regain the top spot in the points table. The Hyderabad side, who batted first after winning the toss, scored 171 runs in 20 overs thanks to half-centuries by skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. The target never seemed to worry CSK thanks to the brilliant half-centuries by openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Brief Scores:

SRH: 171 for 3 in 20 overs. (Warner 57, M Pandey 61; L Ngidi 2/35).

CSK: 173 for 3 in 18.3 overs. (R Gaikwad 75, Faf du Plessis 56; R Khan 3/36).

IPL Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate CSK 6 5 1 10 1.475 RCB 6 5 1 10 0.089 DC 6 4 2 8 0.269 MI 5 2 3 4 -0.032 KKR 6 2 4 4 -0.305 PBKS 6 2 4 4 -0.608 RR 5 2 3 4 -0.681 SRH 6 1 5 2 -0.264

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

Faf du Plessis is leading the Orange Cap race after his brilliant performances at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan is second with his consistent performance in the top.

In pictures: Check out the top players in contention for the Orange Cap this season.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel leads the table followed by Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan.