Vivo IPL 2021 has gotten off to a last over nail-biter. The Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore held their nerves in the last ball of the match to win by two wickets versus Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians batting first scored 159 for the loss of 9 wickets. Royal Challengers Bangalore won on the last ball after contributions from Virat Kohi, Glen Maxwell and AB de Villiers. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Hashal Patel were the standouts with the latter bagging a fifer.

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate RCB 1 1 0 2 0.05 CSK 0 0 0 0 0 DC 0 0 0 0 0 KKR 0 0 0 0 0 PBKS 0 0 0 0 0 RR 0 0 0 0 0 SRH 0 0 0 0 0 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.05

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

It's just the first game and ABD hit the highest today with a match-winning 48 to get the RCB home. His teammates Virat Kohli and Glen Maxwell are at number two and three respectively.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

RCB young gun Harshal Patel bagged a fifer in the first game of season 14 to become the first bowler against Mumbai Indians to do so. Jasprit Bumrah takes second spot followed by Marco Jansen.