Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by a margin of one run to re-emerge as table toppers. The Bangalore side scored 171 for five thanks to an unbeaten 42-ball 75 by AB de Villiers. Needing 14 off the final over, Delhi fell agonisingly short thanks to a solid final over from Mohammad Siraj. DC is now in the third position in the point’s table right below CSK.

Brief Scores:

RCB: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 75; Ishant Sharma 1/26).

DC: 170 for 4 in 20 overs (Rishab Pant 58; Harshal Patel 2/37).

IPL Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate RCB 6 5 1 10 0.089 CSK 5 4 1 8 1.612 DC 6 4 2 8 0.269 MI 5 2 3 4 -0.032 KKR 6 2 4 4 -0.305 PBKS 6 2 4 4 -0.608 RR 5 2 3 4 -0.681 SRH 5 1 4 2 -0.180

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Orange Cap race after his brilliant performances at the top of the order. KL Rahul is second with his consistent performance in the top.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel leads the table followed by Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan.