The Vivo IPL 2021 is up and running and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) got the better of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the second match of the premier T20 tournament by seven wickets.

DC sent CSK into bat and the latter set them a competitive total of 189 to win. The DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan rode on some chances dropped by CSK and hit 72 and 85 respectively to take their team home with eight balls to spare.

IPL Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate DC 1 1 0 2 0.78 RCB 1 1 0 2 0.05 KKR 0 0 0 0 0 PBKS 0 0 0 0 0 RR 0 0 0 0 0 SRH 0 0 0 0 0 MI 1 0 1 0 -0.05 CSK 1 0 1 0 -0.78

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

The Delhi Capitals' openers leading the chart with their respective big fifties in their first outing. They are followed by CSK's Suresh Raina who also hit a fifty yesterday.

In pictures: Check out the top players in contention for the Orange Cap this season.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

A five-wicket haul by Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore has him on top of the table. He is followed by a bunch who have picked two wickets in their first match of the tournament.