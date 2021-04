Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious on Monday after beating Rajasthan Royals with a margin of 45 runs. Dhoni-led CSK scored a challenging 188 for 9 wickets after being sent to bat first by RR captain Sanju Samson. The Rajasthan side failed to challenge the three-time IPL winners despite an entertaining 49 by opener Jos Butler due to a middle-order collapse and ended well short of the target.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 188/9 in 20 overs (du Plessis 33; Chetan Sakariya 3/36). Rajasthan Royals 143/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 49; Moeen Ali 3/7).

IPL Points Table

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate RCB 3 3 0 6 0.75 CSK 3 2 1 4 1.194 DC 3 2 1 4 0.453 MI 3 2 1 2 0.367 KKR 3 1 2 2 -0.633 RR 3 1 2 2 -0.719 PBKS 3 1 2 0 -0.967 SRH 3 0 3 0 -0.483

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Orange Cap race after his brilliant performances at the top of the order. Glenn Maxwell is second with his consistent performance in the middle order.

In pictures: Check out the top players in contention for the Orange Cap this season.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel leads the table followed by Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar.