IPL 2021: Gaikwad, Uthappa and Dhoni lead CSK into ninth final

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa played important knocks before MS Dhoni helped Chennai Super Kings book a spot in the IPL final for the ninth time. After winning the toss, Chennai conceded 172 runs before hunting down the target with two balls to spare to beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals:

172/5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out, Josh Hazlewood 2/29, Ravindra Jadeja 1/23)

Chennai Super Kings: 173/6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63, Tom Curran 3/29, Anrich Nortje 1/31)

IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder:

KL Rahul is leading the Orange Cap race after his brilliant performances at the top of the order. Ruturaj Gaikwad is second with his consistent performance at the top.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder:

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel leads the table followed by Delhi Capitals' Avesh Khan.

-with agency inputs