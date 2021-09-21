IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

It will be a mid-field battle when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their positions in the Indian Premier League. The two IPL teams would be desperate to shift gears after the first half of the tournament has seen them outside the top four teams who will qualify for the eliminators eventually.

For Punjab skipper KL Rahul, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach. The concern for Punjab is its weak Indian bowling set-up. Apart from Mohammed Shami, their pace line-up with left-arm Arshdeep Singh as the domestic pick seems a little thin. They do have Adil Rashid or Ravi Bishnoi as their wrist spin options.

Key Player

Nicholas Pooran, who had a horrendous outing in the first phase will like to put a far better account of himself.

Squad

KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Rajasthan on the other hand will hope to see wonders from its openers. Liam Livingstone has been a rage in the shortest format for the last couple of years now and is coming into his own with some great performances in 'The Hundred'. His potential opening partner is likely to be West Indies man Lewis, who has often been the Indian cricket team's nemesis in various games.

Key Player

All-rounder Chris Morris will be looking to justify his high price tag.

Squad

Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

PBKS: 5/6

RR: 11/10

With text inputs from PTI