Sports

IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Shikhar Dhawan tops the chart; KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Johny Bairstow in top 5

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST

IPL 2021 is underway and cricket lovers have welcomed the biggest T20 cricket league in the world with open arms. Here are the top 5 run-getters so far in the season.

CNBC-TV18

Rank: 1 | Player: Shikhar Dhawan | Team: Delhi Capitals | Matches: 4 | Runs: 231 | Strike Rate: 148.07 (Image: iplt20.com)

Rank: 2 | Player: KL Rahul | Team: Punjab Kings | Matches: 5 | Runs:221 | Strike Rate: 133.13 (Image: iplt20.com)

Rank: 3 | Player: Rohit Sharma | Team: Mumbai Indians | Matches: 5 | Runs: 201 | Strike Rate: 130.51 (Image: IPLT20.com)

Rank: 4 | Player: Glenn Maxwell| Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore| Matches: 4 | Runs: 176 | Strike Rate: 149.15 (Image: iplt20.com)

Rank: 5 | Player: Johny Bairstow | Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Matches: 4 | Runs: 173 | Strike Rate: 132.06 (Image: iplt20.com)

Published : April 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST