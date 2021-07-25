Home

    The tournament was suspended in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

    IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians to play CSK on September 19 in Dubai
    The Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI on Sunday announced schedules for the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The 14th season will resume on September 19 in Dubai with the final taking place on October 15.
    Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. IPL was suspended in May after many COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. The tournament will resume on September 19 and the final will be played on October 15 with the ICC T20 World Cup starting two days later.
    "Yes, we have just received the mail from BCCI and CSK will play MI on September 19. The first Qualifier will be held on October 10 while Eliminator will be held on October 11 and second qualifier on October 13. The final will be held on October 15," a franchise official told PTI.
    -With agency input
