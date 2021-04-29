IPL 2021 MI vs RR preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

As defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals come face to face in Delhi today, both know there is scope for improvement. While Rohit Sharma led side have been undone by their batting performances the Jaipur side lacks consistency.

For Mumbai, which sits at fourth spot despite losing three of their five matches, the trouble is that the batting line up is failing to deliver. While skipper Rohit Sharma looks to be back in form his opening partner Quinton De Kock is struggling. In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav seems to be in good touch but the same can’t be said about his comrades Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard. The bowling has been consistent and was behind both the victories of the side. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah along with spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal have also been impressive.

Key players: Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav have to translate their form into a big inning.

Predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

For the Jaipur outfit, a lot will depend on how deep skipper Sanju Samson bats. He has support in form of the dynamic English opener, Jos Buttler. A lot will also depend on whether Shivam Dube, David Miller and Riyan Parag will be able to lend able support. The bowling looks good with all-rounder Chris Morris producing some good spells. Pacers Chetan Sakariya, Unadkat and Mustafizur Rahman have been decent too. A cause of concern will be that spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia have not been among wickets.

Key player: Captain Sanju Samson announced his arrival as the skipper with a memorable century. The team is banking on that ball-striking ability.

Predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 3.30 pm and the toss will take place at 3 pm.

Venue: Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

MI: 8/13