Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what will be an exciting game in Chennai, which will host the first game of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The tournament kicks off in the southern state and Rohit Sharma will be eager to face-off against Virat Kohli's side. Season 14 is being played behind closed doors amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Rohit Sharma has a legacy to defend, Virat Kohli would be looking to create one while a "been-there-done-that" Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems ready to pull off a fresh trick in season 14. The players are cooped up in a bio-bubble as the raging pandemic wreaks fresh havoc.

Big-hitters on both sides will ensure that necessary fireworks will be there even if fans are absent from the stands. The virus has cast shadows on the league in the build-up stage with some positive cases among both players and support staff. But with a strict bio-bubble in place for the games, the BCCI would be hoping for a smooth run just like the previous edition in the UAE.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

For Rohit, the most successful captain in the 'IPL Universe' with an unprecedented five titles, could well walk away with a sixth trophy and the first title hat-trick of the league. Mumbai Indians, perhaps in the 14 seasons, is a side that will be remembered for its aura.

MI predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

RCB expected playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj.

Team news:

Last 5 matches at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians: W, W, W, W, W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: L, L, L, L, L,

Rohit will have to get off to a good start in the game as Quinton de Kock has been ruled out, however Ishan Kishan could get a decent chance to overcome the opposition. And if the top-order is blown away, then the indomitable Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will be on the rivals' case.

On the outfield, Kieron Pollard will save those extra runs apart from the trademark big hits always expected of him and also bring in the change of pace suited for the Chennai track. Trent Boult, with his swing, and Rahul Chahar, with his googlies, will also test the batsmen.

Mumbai Indians can only lose on their bad days and on good days, they are going to be a nightmare as England captain Michael Vaughan has already warned. Rohit's opposite number is the national captain, who is ready to open once again but the squad composition of RCB doesn't inspire the highest confidence. Glenn Maxwell has again been picked for a bomb and New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson has been made an overnight multi-millionaire by the franchise despite him being untested on Indian dust-bowls. Devdutt Padikkal will be in his second season with teams analysing him way more and Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have lost his mojo.

Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini do not inspire the highest confidence in in white ball cricket at least despite their gutsy performances in Australia early this year. Amid all this, Dhoni will be quietly smiling and may be planning differently as it will be a placid Wankhede where CSK will be playing Delhi Capitals instead of sluggish Chepauk on Saturday.

Betting Odds (Betway):

MI: 4/6

RCB: 6/5

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker.