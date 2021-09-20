IPL 2021 KKR vs RCB preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year's IPL, two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders would look for a reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of the T20 league here on Monday.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR would be hoping to make a turnaround, just like the 2014 edition when they won nine games in a row to claim the title. But it would be easier said than done for KKR as they face RCB, a formidable outfit, whose captain Kohli would be gunning for success with the bat after announcing his decision to quit from the post of skipper in the shortest format.

KKR's two wins earlier this year came against two under-performing sides -- Punjab Kings, who are placed just a rung above them, and bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Key players

KKR would be relying heavily on Nitin Rana to deliver the goods with the bat Rana managed 201 runs in the first seven games for KKR in this year's IPL will look to improve his record.

Squad

Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Virat Kohli's RCB, which is third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, looks to have an upper hand in the game. Even though KKR leads in head-to-head record against RCB, winning 18 and losing 13 out of 28 fixtures played between the two sides, the 38-run defeat against Kohli's team in the first half of the event in Chennai would play on their minds.

With Glenn Maxwell (223 runs from 7 games) and AB de Villiers (207 runs from 7) leading the run-scorers chart till now for the team, RCB's batting unit looks ominous. Kohli (198), by his own standards, has been a little disappointing and Devdutt Padikkal (195) too would be looking for a consistent show.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj and Kiwi Kyle Jamieson would lead the attack which also has Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal, who would be desperate to answer the selectors after being ignored from India's T20 World Cup squad. The additions of Sri Lanka duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, who replaced Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, will also hold the team in good stead as they have a good understanding of the UAE conditions.

Key player

Virat Kohli is yet to come to his usual form in both IPL and international cricket this year. However, with the decision about relinquishing the captain post taken, he would be looking to bat much freely than earlier.

Squad

Virat Kohli (capt), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

RCB: 8/11

KKR: 11/10

With text inputs from PTI