IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live Updated : April 26, 2021 05:24:10 IST Captain KL Rahul has been consistent and led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. While Nitish Rana has more or less been consistent his partner Shubman Gill seems to be struggling. Published : April 26, 2021 05:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply