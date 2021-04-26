IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

As the Indian Premier League heads to Ahmedabad, Punjab Kings, who just ended their losing streak by defeating Mumbai Indians will take on the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders today in match number 23 of the tournament.

While for PBKS, a victory means a place in the top half of the points table, for KKR another defeat could be the first nail in the coffin in the bid to reach the next stage.

For KKR, while Nitish Rana has more or less been consistent his partner Shubman Gill seems to be struggling. While Russell, Kartik and Cummins batted well against CSK, skipper Morgan is yet to come to the party.

Key player: It is important that Sunil Naraine returns to form both with bat and ball.

Probable XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi

Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

For PBKS, things are slowly getting on track. The top-heavy batting that consists of KL Rahul, Mayank Aggarwal and Chris Gayle seems to be pulling the weight. However, the performance of Nicholas Pooran along with his position in the team is a concern. On the bowling front, young Arshdeep Singh has been consistent while Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammad Shami have also been among the wickets.

Key player: Captain KL Rahul has been consistent and led by example against MI with an unbeaten 60, his third fifty in five games. He is expected to lead from the front.

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

