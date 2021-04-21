  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports

IPL 2021 |KKR vs CSK match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Updated : April 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST

While a deep batting line up may block questions about the batting form of captain MS Dhoni, opener Rituraj Gaikwad may not be that lucky.
Sunil Naraine has been on the bench for a while.
IPL 2021 |KKR vs CSK match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live
Published : April 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Private hospitals can buy COVID-19 vaccines directly from May 1

Private hospitals can buy COVID-19 vaccines directly from May 1

COVID vaccination: Private vaccination centres to procure directly from manufacturers starting May 1

COVID vaccination: Private vaccination centres to procure directly from manufacturers starting May 1

LIC collects highest ever new premiums worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY21; claims at Rs 1.34 lakh crore

LIC collects highest ever new premiums worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore in FY21; claims at Rs 1.34 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement