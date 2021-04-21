IPL 2021 |KKR vs CSK match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today with different emotions. While CSK will want to continue the momentum that saw them win their last two matches, KKR will look to end the losing streak that saw them lose against MI and RCB.

For KKR, things have not been great since their win in the inaugural match. While the defeat against MI was to a large extent due to KKRs mental block and MI’s brilliant bowling in the death overs, the defeat against RCB was to a large extent to the brilliance of Maxwell and AB Devilliers. However, the team has to forget the past as they take on the mighty CSK.

While Nitish Rana continues to score on the top, others have not been that study. The likes of Gill, Morgan and Russell seem to have lost their mojo. Unless the batters get back to the rhythm it could be another disappointment for the side. With ballers going for plenty against RCB, it will be high time to bring back star off-spinner Sunil Narain who could well change the fortunes for the side.

Key player: Sunil Naraine has been on the bench for a while. But the windies player, if given n opportunity is devastating with both ball and bat.

Probable XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

For CSK things are not smooth either. While a deep batting line up may block questions about the batting form of captain MS Dhoni, opener Rituraj Gaikwad may not be that lucky. With Uthappa on the bench, the Maharashtra opener may see himself losing his spot on the playing 11.

Key player: In a team filled with all-rounders one player who has impressed all is Ravindra Jadeja. He is expected to continue his brilliant form not just with the bat and ball but also as a fielder.

Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar.

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

CSK: 9/10