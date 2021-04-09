IPL 2021: Here are the cricketers who will miss the first few matches

Amid a raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off in Chennai tonight. However, the eight teams will have to do without some of their top picks, due to diverse reasons.

Here’s a list of the players who won’t be a part of this IPL season:

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje: They will miss the opening game against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they landed in the city, worst-affected in the country by COVID-19, on April 6. The IPL Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requires players to quarantine for a week after arrival. They are, however, likely to play in the next game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 15.

The pacers played an important role in DC’s path to the IPL final against Mumbai Indians (MI) last season with a total of 52 wickets between them. In the absence of the premier fast bowlers, the Capitals can pick three out of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran, with R Ashwin as the lead spinner, as per ESPNcricinfo.

All-rounder Axar Patel: He tested positive for COVID-19 after checking into the team hotel on March 28. He can return to the team only after producing two negative reports. As per the SOP, any player who tests positive needs to first isolate himself for at least 10 days, and then furnish two negative reports before joining the team. If Patel isn’t available, DC can send in R Ashwin to bat at No. 7, followed by Curran at 8, states Cricinfo.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Leg spinner Adam Zampa: He will miss the tournament opener against MI on Friday, not because of the COVID-19, but it’s time for his wedding bells to ring. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers can only hope that he will be ready for their second game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12.

New Zealand opener Finn Allen: He is also set to miss the opener against Mumbai since he is under quarantine. He was in Auckland, playing against Bangladesh on April 1, in which he struck a destructive half-century. Devdutt Padikkal, who recently recovered from coronavirus, and Kohli are expected to open the batting.

Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams: He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 7. This means Sams is likely to miss the team’s second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14 as well. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the team’s two frontline spinners.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Quinton de Kock and Adam Milne: The two overseas players will miss Friday’s match as they are under the mandatory seven-day quarantine. This means Mumbai will have to decide who opens in place of de Kock. Ishant Kishan might be promoted.

Milne’s absence for one game is unlikely to hurt MI. Nathan Coulter-Nile, whom Mumbai bought again at the recent auction after releasing him a few months ago, could find his way into the playing 11

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Fast bowler Jofra Archer: In a big blow, Archer will be absent from RR’s first four games as he underwent a finger surgery in the last week of March in England. He is undergoing two weeks of rehabilitation currently. It’s still unclear if Archer will be available for the Royals’ fifth match on April 24. Mustafizur Rahman and Andrew Tye are frontrunners for his spot.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)