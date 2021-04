Sports

IPL 2021: Here are owners of the 8 teams taking the field in season 14

Updated : April 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin within a few days. The T20 tournament is undoubtedly one of the most-watched sporting events in the globe. Cricket enthusiasts from across the planet watch the annual tournament unfold making IPL teams household names bringing immense fame and prestige to its owners. Here is a look at the people behind popular IPL teams.

As the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to commence soon from April 9, here's a look at the owners and entities of the eight teams taking the field this season. (Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Mumbai Indians | The Mumbai-based franchise is undoubtedly the biggest team in the tournament in terms of both titles won and brand value. The five-time IPL winners are owned by IndiaWin Sports, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. (Image: IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings | The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has won three IPL titles and two Champions League titles. The team is currently owned by an independent entity named Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd after the Supreme Court of India struck down the controversial amendment to the BCCI constitution's clause 6.2.4 that allowed N Srinivasan's India Cements full control over the franchise. (Image: IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Led by Team India captain Virat Kohli, RCB is one of the most popular teams in the IPL despite having not won the title even once. The team is owned by alcohol beverage company United Spirits Limited (USL) a subsidiary of Diageo plc, which is headed by Anand Kripalu. (Image: RCB YouTube page)

Punjab Kings | Another team that has not won an IPL title is owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia (Wadia Group), Mohit Burman (Dabur India Ltd), The Oberoi Group and Karan Paul (Apeejay Surrendra Group). (Image: IPLT20.com)

Rajasthan Royals | Winners of the first edition of the tournament, the Jaipur-based team is co-owned by Manoj Badale. Other investors include Lachlan Murdoch, Aditya S Chellaram and Suresh Chellaram. (Image: IPLT20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders | The two-time champions are co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta's Mehta Group. (Image: Reuters)

Sunrisers Hyderabad | The team won the 2016 edition of the tournament after debuting in 2013. The Hyderabad-based team is owned by media baron Kalanithi Maran's Sun TV Network. (Image: IPLT20.com)

Delhi Captains | Another team that has not won a title yet is the side from the national capital. The finalists of last season are owned by GM Rao-owned GMR Group along with JSW Sports. (Image: IPLT20.com)

