The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off today. This time, the matches will take place at six venues — Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. The cash-rich tournament will continue till May 30 when the final will be played in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians

Led by skipper Rohit Sharma, the team is owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, through its 100 percent subsidiary IndiaWin Sports. Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team with five title wins.

Principal Sponsors: Samsung and ColorsTV

Associate Sponsors: Marriott Bonvoy, Jio, and Astral Pipes

Official Sponsors: Kingfisher Calendars, USHA, Dairy Milk, Colgate, William Lawson’s Music CDs, Dream11, BKT, MakeMyTrip, Kotak, Myntra, boat, Mai Dubai, Performax, ESA, DNA Networks, Radio City 91.1 FM, and Fever 104 FM

The squad: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

2. Chennai Super Kings

Led by MS Dhoni, the team was owned by India Cements. However, the franchisee was transferred to Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited in 2015. The team has won the title three times.

Principal Sponsors: The Muthoot Group, India Cements, Gulf, British Empire, Clear Shampoo, Nippon Paint, and Jio

Associate Sponsors: Equitas, Boost, BKT, Dream11, EUME and Mai Dubai

Digital Partners: Lupisafe, Fast&Up, FanPlay IoT, iB Cricket, and NOVA

Radio Partners: Hello FM and Fever FM

Merchandise Partners: Levista, The Souled Store, Sonata, NAC Jewellers, Muthoot Precious Metals Corporation, Nasher Miles, Cover It Up, Lilliputian Hub, boat, ASAP, SEVEN, and Kaadoo

The squad: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Led by Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by United Spirits Limited, a Diageo Group company. Anand Kripalu is the current chairman of United Spirits Limited. The team hasn't been able to clinch the title so far.

Title Sponsor: Muthoot Fincorp

Principal Sponsors: DP World, Myntra, JIO, Exide, and Nuvoco

Associate Partners: Astral Pipes, MPL, MAX Life Insurance, and Lifebuoy

Official Partners: Kingfisher Calenders, MakeMyTrip, MILO, Wrogn, EUME, boat, Mai Dubai, MediBuddy, DNA Networks, NVY, Royal Challengers Sports Drink, iB Cricket, Dark Fantasy, Dava India, ON – Optimum Nutrition, Swiggy Instamart, and Rainbow Milk

The squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

4. Delhi Capitals

Led by Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals is jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The team hasn't been able to win the trophy so far.

Principal Sponsors: JSW Group, EbixCash, and APL Apollo Steel Pipes

Other Sponsors and Partners: Jio, acko, OkCredit, BondTite (Astral Adhesives), Colgate, Bodycare, Nissan, Dream11, Livinguard, Kotak, BKT, boat, Coca Cola, and FanCode Shop

The squad: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

5. Kolkata Knight Riders

Led by Eoin Morgan, the team is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta, Chawla's husband. The team has won the tournament two times.

Principal Sponsor: Mobile Premier League (MPL)

Official Sponsors: JIO, Lux Cozi, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Astral Pipes, Royal Stag Music Cds, Greenply, Colgate, and Medimix

Official Partners: Kingfisher Calander, BKT, Mai Dubai, and iB Cricket

Merchandise Partners: Boat, Cricfig, Fanhood, Gully, Suniti Industries Ltd., and The Souled Store

The squad: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer.

6. Punjab Kings

Led by skipper KL Rahul, the team is owned by Mohit Burman, promoter and director of Dabur India Limited, Ness Wadia, managing director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Preity Zinta, actress and founder of PZNZ Media, and Karan Paul, chairman of Apeejay Surrendra Group. The team has never won the title.

Title Sponsor: Ebixcash

Principal Sponsors: JIO, Fena Detergent, Royal Stag Music Cds, Dream11, and boat

Official Partners: Stylam, BKT, FanCode Shop, T10 Sports (Offical Kit and Merchandise Partner), Colgate (Smile Partner), CocaCola (Uplifting Partner) and Kingfisher Premium (Good Times Partner)

The squad: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

7. Rajasthan Royals

Led by Sanju Samson, the team is owned by Amisha Hathiramani of Tresco International Limited, Manoj Badale, a major stakeholder in Emerging Media (IPL) Ltd, Lachlan Murdoch, owner of Blue Water Estate Ltd, and Shane Warne, former Australian cricketer. The team has won the title once in 2008.

Principal Sponsors: TV9 Bharatvarsh, Nine Sanitary Napkins, KEI Wires & Cables, and JIO

Associate Sponsors: Colgate, apis honey, BigBasket, and Alics

Official Partners: Dream11, BKT, and Kingfisher

Merchandise Partners: Fandom, FanCode Shop, The Souled Store, Gully, and PLUS

Official Suppliers: Yellow Panther, Sportz Interactive, ia (Interactive Avenues), and epiphany

Media Partners: UAE City 1016 and Big FM 92.7

The squad: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

8. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Led by skipper David Warner, the team is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun TV Network. The team has won the title once. Notably, Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (owned by Deccan Chronicle), now defunct, has also lifted the trophy once.

Title Sponsor: JK Lakshmi Cement

Principal Sponsors: Ralco Tyres, Valvoline, Jio (Official Telecom Partner), TCL (Official Sponsor), Dream11, and Nerolac

Other Sponsors: Colgate (Smile Partner) and Jai Raj Steel (Official Strength Partner)

Official Partners: Tyka (Offical Kit Partner), FanCode Shop (Official Fan Merchandise Partner), Tenali Double Horse (Official Stamina Partner), iB Cricket (VR Gaming Partner), and Mai Dubai (Offical Water Partner)