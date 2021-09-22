IPL 2021 DC vs SRH preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Delhi Capitals (DC), who are placed second in the Indian Premier League points table will resume their season against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, a short while from now.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan would be keen to prove the selectors wrong after not making it to India's World T20 squad, while his partner young Prithvi Shaw would also like to get some runs under his belt.

DC boast of a strong middle-order comprising Shreyas Iyer, skipper Rishabh Pant, Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis. Delhi also has a settled bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada and Avesh Khan. Ther are backed by a variety of spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel.

Key player:

Opener Prithvi Shaw has been in top form and will be expected to give Delhi a power-packed start.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (captain/wk), Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Sam Billings, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Steve Smith, Anrich Nortje, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ben Dwarshuis, Lukman Meriwala, Kulwant Khejroliya.

SRH, on the other hand, had two points from seven matches with one win and six losses. The Hyderabad franchise, which witnessed a change in captaincy in the first half of this year's IPL, had lost its last three matches this season including the one against Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. However, they would look for a fresh and lucky start as the tournament has resumed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a venue where they made the last four stages last season. In fact, they lost to Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

The COVID-19 situation that has benched T Natarajan will further complicate the overall situation.

Key player: Rashid Khan is not just one of the best wicket-taking spinners but also a miserly one. His team will require him to be at his best if they are to pull out an upset victory.

Probable XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Squad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

DC: 4/6

SRH: 11/8

