IPL 2021 DC vs RCB preview: Prospective playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will face each other knowing well that this would be a battle of equals. Both sides will look to win the match as it will ensure they will capture the top spot in the point table from CSK.

The RCB, the biggest challenge will be to forget their last outing against CSK that resulted in their first defeat. The team looks perfect on paper with a batting line up led by the likes of Kohli, Maxwell and AB de Villiers. Devdutt Padikkal’s century against Rajasthan further strengthens the already strong batting line up.

However, they will remember how this line-up failed against rivals CSK.On the bowling front, purple cap holder Harshal Patel has been impressive, despite his horror last over against Ravindra Jadeja in the last outing, along with fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj. While left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed has been a revelation.

Key player: RCBs brilliant run came to a shocking halt against rival CSK and the team is surely looking for answers for the defeat. There can be no better time for skipper Virat Kohli to lead from the front and regain the winning momentum.

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

The Rishab Pant led DC has not had a smooth ride so far despite its 80 percent win ratio. While opener Shikar Dhawan continues to impress the rest of the line up is an enigma. Prithvi Shaw struggles with consistency and Rishab Pant looks rusty. However, the inclusion of Steven Smith brings stability to the middle order. With R Ashwin leaving for home the responsibility of veteran spinner Amit Mishra and left-arm finger spinner Axar Patel increases along with that of pacer Avesh Khan.

Key player: With the exit of R Ashwin, the responsibility of leading the bowling pack is on the shoulders of Amit Mishra. It will be impressive to see how the leg spinner deals with the RCB batters especially Kohli.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch LIVE: Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar.

