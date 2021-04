The rising COVID-19 cases have taken a toll on cricketers playing in the Indian Premier League with several players withdrawing from the tournament. This includes veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has decided to take a break in order to support his family currently "putting up a fight against COVID-19."

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," the Delhi Capitals player tweeted. Earlier, reports emerged that a very close member of his family has tested positive for the virus.

The Chennai- based player further added that he expects to return to play if things go in the right direction.

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the ongoing IPL citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said. "Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can," the franchise said in a statement.

Rajasthan Royals’ Australian pacer Andrew Tye too left the league as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.