IPL 2021 | CSK vs SRH match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

Virtually out of the playoff race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to keep their newfound momentum intact when they face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

In their last outing, Kane Williamson led from the front with an unbeaten half-century to help Hyderabad return to winning ways after five losses on the trot. It lifted the morale of the side as they have suffered eight losses from 10 matches.

English opener Jason Roy, who replaced star player David Warner, seized the opportunity with a quick 60 before Williamson sealed the challenging chase of 165 with nine balls to spare. The trio of Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder also shone at the death without conceding a boundary in the last 17 balls and also dismissed the dangerman Sanju Samson in the final over to contribute to their first win in five months. When it comes to batting, the onus will be on the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Priyam Garg to step up.

Key player:

Spinner Rashid Khan will have to come up with his best performance against the in-form Chennai if the team hopes for a third win.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Squad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sherfane Rutherford, Umran Malik

The MS Dhoni-led side on the other hand are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins and have virtually sealed their Play-off chances. The duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have shown great chemistry upfront while the likes of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu form the core of their batting. The bowling department may look to be their weak link as it remains to be seen if Hyderabad is able to capitalise on it.

Key player: Young Indian opener Gaikwad has been in the form of his life with scores of 40, 38 and 88 not out as he has given the side strong starts in the power-play.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

SRH: 6/4

CSK: 8/13

-with agency inputs