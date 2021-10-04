IPL 2021 | CSK vs DC match preview: Predicted playing XI, betting odds

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will look to quickly recover from their loss in the previous match when they take on a formidable Delhi Capitals in a battle between the two top teams in the IPL here on Monday.

CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

After finishing at the bottom last season, CSK scripted a superb turnaround as they became the first team to qualify for the play-offs. CSK's batting has been sensational this season with Ruturaj Gaikwad being in the form of his life as he tops the batting chart with 508 runs.

It was his 60-ball unbeaten 101 that had powered CSK to 189-4 against RR and even though the team lost the match, Gaikwad remains the biggest threat for any opposition.

Also read:

He has formed a formidable pairing with South African great Faf du Plessis at the top, while the likes of Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni have chipped in and bailed out the team whenever required.

In the bowling department too, pacers Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur have been among wickets, while Jadeja and Ali have used their spin wisely.

Key player: Young Indian opener Gaikwad has been in the form of his life and continues to give his side strong.

Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

Delhi too has 18 points from nine wins and three losses from their 12 games. While against KKR, DC lost wickets regularly and couldn't get the acceleration, Pant and Shreyas Iyer came to the rescue in their last game after a top-order collapse in the slow conditions of Sharjah. However, stroke-making will get better in Dubai and Delhi will need their top-order batsmen, including Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith and Prithvi Shaw, to fire as they get into the business end of the tournament.

Despite the absence of their seam-bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury, Delhi has done well so far.

Key player: Young Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been impressive with both his wicket-taking capability and economy.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (captain/wk), Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Avesh Khan, Sam Billings, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Steve Smith, Anrich Nortje, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ben Dwarshuis, Lukman Meriwala, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Match Details:

Timing: Match starts at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at 7 pm.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Betting Odds (Oddschecker):

DC: 11/10

CSK: 5/6

-with agency inputs