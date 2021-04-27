IPL 2021: Australian PM Scott Morrison says no queue-jumping for players after India flights suspended Updated : April 27, 2021 03:41:59 IST Three Australian cricketers have already cut short their IPL season to head home but a number of top players remain, including test stalwarts Steve Smith, David Warner and Pat Cummins. Several Australians, including former test captain Ricky Ponting, are also involved in the IPL as coaches. The IPL is being played under biosecurity protocols. Published : April 27, 2021 03:41 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply